Medical Supplier Announces New Production Facility

The facility is expected to produce billions of nitrile gloves annually.

Jun 15th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
I Stock 1340015068
iStock

Medical supply distributor Health Supply US plans to make billions of gloves per year at a newly production facility in South Carolina.

State officials announced that the $150 million nitrile glove production facility in Greenville would be able to produce 4.3 billion gloves each year, and would “greatly increase the domestic supply for this critical medical supply.” The company produces medical gloves, isolation gowns, and other medical supplies and personal protective equipment for both government agencies and private-sector companies.

“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States,” Health Supply CEO Christopher Garcia said in a statement. “Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.”

The company expects to begin operations in Greenville in 2024 and create 600 jobs at the facility over the next five years. Hiring is slated to begin this year.

State officials awarded $300,000 to Greenville County to assist with construction and site preparation costs. The project is also eligible for an undisclosed amount of tax credits.

More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
I Stock 918663062
DOL, DOT Roundtable Promotes Safety in Trucking Industry
The event sought to raise awareness of sexual assault and harassment in the trucking sector.
May 3rd, 2022
Construction workers build new homes in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices. A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.
CAT Sales Up in Q1 on Continued Equipment Demand
Higher prices also fueled revenue numbers.
Apr 28th, 2022
Home Depot I Stock 498565895 62542e7a9f3d8
Man Charged with Setting Fire at California Home Depot
The accused was reportedly trying to create a distraction while making off with a cart full of tools.
Apr 19th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Biden to Require U.S.-Made Steel, Iron for Infrastructure
Whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet.
Apr 18th, 2022
Car Production Line 000058224846 Full
Are Supply Chains Too Lean?
It appears we have failed to learn from past mistakes.
Apr 15th, 2022
Dirk With Hovis Leadership Rv
Dirk Beveridge and We Supply America Launch Season 2 Tour Across America
The We Supply America RV is hitting the road again.
Apr 14th, 2022
Large Hangar Warehouse Industrial And Logistics Companies 672320826 3868x2578
What Biden's FLOW Initiative Has to Get Right
The Freight Logistics Optimization Works concept has to address issues that have been ignored for decades, and led to the current supply chain crisis.
Apr 13th, 2022
Fed Ex I Stock 1157033203
Families of 5 Killed in FedEx Shooting File Lawsuit
The shipping giant is accused of negligence and failing to ensure a safe workplace.
Apr 11th, 2022
Home Depot I Stock 498565895
Fire Destroys Home Depot Store
It reportedly started in the lumber section and was fed by flammable chemicals stored nearby.
Apr 11th, 2022
Food is distributed at a Last Mile Food Rescue pop-up food pantry, Cincinnati, Nov. 2021.
Inflation Hits Nonprofits' Services, Fundraising
Groups that provide food and other basic services are being hit hardest.
Apr 8th, 2022
The flowering Taraxacum kok-saghyz, a species of dandelion known as TK.
Goodyear to Develop Domestic Source of Natural Rubber
A particular species of dandelion could be a viable alternative to rubber trees.
Apr 7th, 2022