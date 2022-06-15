Medical Supplier Announces New Production Facility

Medical supply distributor Health Supply US plans to make billions of gloves per year at a newly production facility in South Carolina.

State officials announced that the $150 million nitrile glove production facility in Greenville would be able to produce 4.3 billion gloves each year, and would “greatly increase the domestic supply for this critical medical supply.” The company produces medical gloves, isolation gowns, and other medical supplies and personal protective equipment for both government agencies and private-sector companies.

“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States,” Health Supply CEO Christopher Garcia said in a statement. “Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.”

The company expects to begin operations in Greenville in 2024 and create 600 jobs at the facility over the next five years. Hiring is slated to begin this year.

State officials awarded $300,000 to Greenville County to assist with construction and site preparation costs. The project is also eligible for an undisclosed amount of tax credits.