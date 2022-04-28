CAT Sales Up in Q1 on Continued Equipment Demand

Higher prices also fueled revenue numbers.

Apr 28th, 2022
Michelle Chapman
Construction workers build new homes in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices. A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.
Construction workers build new homes in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices. A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Caterpillar's first-quarter sales climbed with demand for construction equipment surging in the face of supply chain challenges that continue to plague businesses from car and phone makers to grocery stores.

Sales rose 14% to $13.59 billion, topping the $13.5 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for. Higher prices also fueled revenue numbers.

Construction industry sales increased 12%, propelled by increased prices, changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts.

Sales in the resource industries division jumped 30% on higher sales volume and higher prices. The sales volume was impacted by better demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and changes in dealer inventories.

Housing demand has been on fire during the pandemic as millions of people relocated or buy a first home, but rising mortgage rates may start to dampen that. A run-up in rates is setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.

Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.54 billion, or $2.86 per share, for the three months ended March 31.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.88 per share. Wall Street expected $2.66 per share.

Caterpillar dealt with rising costs in the quarter. Costs and expenses totaled $11.73 billion, up 13% from a year ago. The company said higher manufacturing costs primarily reflected more expensive material and freight costs. Operating profit margin was 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois, company declined 2% before the market opened on Thursday.

More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Fed Ex I Stock 1157033203
Families of 5 Killed in FedEx Shooting File Lawsuit
The shipping giant is accused of negligence and failing to ensure a safe workplace.
Apr 11th, 2022
Home Depot I Stock 498565895
Fire Destroys Home Depot Store
It reportedly started in the lumber section and was fed by flammable chemicals stored nearby.
Apr 11th, 2022
Food is distributed at a Last Mile Food Rescue pop-up food pantry, Cincinnati, Nov. 2021.
Inflation Hits Nonprofits' Services, Fundraising
Groups that provide food and other basic services are being hit hardest.
Apr 8th, 2022
The flowering Taraxacum kok-saghyz, a species of dandelion known as TK.
Goodyear to Develop Domestic Source of Natural Rubber
A particular species of dandelion could be a viable alternative to rubber trees.
Apr 7th, 2022
I Stock 1226744258
ISM's Manufacturing PMI at 57.1% in March
Supply executives said order backlogs continued to expand.
Apr 4th, 2022
Russia’s war on Ukraine is bringing new problems to the global auto industry.
Russia War Could Further Escalate Auto Prices and Shortages
Critically important electrical wiring made in Ukraine is suddenly out of reach.
Apr 4th, 2022
I Stock 1204761980
Supply Chain Disruptions Fueled Investments in Technology
Nearly 80% of executives said the digital transformation accelerated due to the pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2022
VinFast announced plans Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to build a plant in North Carolina to manufacture electric vehicles, promising to bring 7,500 jobs.
Vietnamese Carmaker to Build EVs in North Carolina
The state's first auto plant is expected to bring 7,500 jobs.
Mar 30th, 2022
Workers of Renault's Moscow plant prepare car parts for the production line, on March 1, 2010. French automaker Renault moved to pause production at its Moscow plant in an apparent move to fend off mounting criticism, breaking ranks with other major French companies that have defied pressure to keep operating in Russia.
French Companies Hesitant to Leave Russia Amid Growing Pressure
Carmaker Renault plans to pause production, while others like food giant Danone are scaling down operations to essential goods.
Mar 24th, 2022
Myers Ind 540 2300 Rgb 610b074aa2c3c
Myers Industries Increasing Prices
The polymer plastics supplier and distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry said it's due to record inflation and rising material costs.
Mar 23rd, 2022
In this May 9, 2019 photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, MN, await shipment.
U.S. to Lift Taxes on UK Steel, Aluminum
The British agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, including whiskey.
Mar 23rd, 2022