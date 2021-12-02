Active U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Up 70% From a Year Ago

Twenty-one rigs were added during November in the US, with 19 of them drilling in the Permian.

Dec 2nd, 2021
Enverus Rig Analytics
I Stock 859021152
iStock

The U.S. rig count rose by six in the last week to 670 as of Dec. 1, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 3 percent in the last month and up 70 percent year-over-year.

There were no significant changes in major plays in the last week, as fluctuations remained in the -2/+2 range. Over the last month, 21 rigs have been added in the U.S., with 19 of those drilling in the Permian.

Enverus Rig AnalyticsHenry Hub natural gas prices have surged during the second half of this year. Front-month settlement prices went from as low as around $2.50/MMBtu in April to around $6.30/MMBtu in early October.

However, revelations of a spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 and a warm short-term outlook have pushed prices to a settlement of $4.26/MMBtu on Dec. 1. 

In preparation for peak demand during winter heating season amid a positive price environment, Ark-La-Tex rig activity, which includes the Haynesville, has seen an increase compared to the end of H1. There are currently 62 rigs running in the Ark-La-Tex, up by 10, or 19%, since midyear. Seven of those additions occurred in the Haynesville in Louisiana. The most active operators are Aethon Energy (11 rigs), Southwestern Energy (six) and Chesapeake (five). A total of 26 companies are currently running rigs in this part of the play compared to 23 at the end of H1.

Appalachian Basin rig activity has also ticked up in H2, with the current 49 rigs up by seven, or 17%, compared to the end of H1. The additions occurred in Ohio and West Virginia, while Pennsylvania, where the Marcellus core lies, stayed flat. The most active operators are Tug Hill Operating (five rigs), Ascent Resources (four) and EQT Corp. (four).

There are currently 25 operators running rigs compared to 21 at the end of the first half of 2021. Recent activity included a number of interesting reactivations, with Repsol adding a rig in mid-August after being inactive since early November 2019 and currently running two rigs. West Virginia-focused Arsenal Resources also added a rig in late October, for the first time since mid-July 2019.

Unnamed (10)Enverus Rig Analytics

More in Supply Chain
10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 1st, 2021
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, right, poses for a photo with her counterpart Koichi Hagiuda prior to their meeting in Tokyo on Nov. 17, 2021.
Japan, U.S. Set Outline for Talks on Trade, Broader Ties
The agreement Wednesday is to resolve a dispute over American tariffs on steel and aluminum as part of a framework for cooperation in wider areas.
Nov 17th, 2021
Aerial view of the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports.
Southern California Ports Delay Fines for Backlogged Cargo
The reprieve comes because of early compliance by companies in clearing cargo since the penalties were approved last month.
Nov 16th, 2021
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, CA.
Supply Shortages Fueled by Americans' Spending Spree
Households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt like spending freely again — a lot.
Nov 15th, 2021
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, during their meeting in Tokyo on Nov. 15, 2021.
U.S., Japan Begin Talks to Resolve Steel Tariffs Dispute
Japan hopes to convince Washington to lift tariffs imposed during the Trump administration.
Nov 15th, 2021
I Stock 968819844
Blame the Supply Chain for Inflation, and Why it's Here to Stay
One set of research suggests that current pricing conditions are already the new normal.
Nov 11th, 2021
Cargo containers sit stacked at the Port of Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2021 in San Pedro, CA.
White House to Put $17B Toward Port Upgrades
The funds aim to tamp down inflation caused by ships waiting to dock and a shortage of truck drivers to haul goods.
Nov 9th, 2021
Fasteners Adfgasfdn
Fastener Distributor Index Improves in October Despite Supply Chain Disruption
Commentary remained focused on very elevated freight costs, shipping congestion and raw material/semiconductor chip shortages, though demand is still strong.
Nov 8th, 2021
Commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau Jirabhob Bhuridej holds a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The commissioner announced that they have arrested the head of a company suspected of cheating overseas buyers of medical rubber gloves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai Companies Accused of Fraud in Sales of Medical Gloves
One failed to deliver 2 million boxes of nitrile gloves worth $15.5 million.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union.
Deere, UAW Reach Tentative Pact; Strike Continues for Now
Union workers would get wage increases of 10% in the first year.
Nov 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen talk to reporters about pausing the trade war over steel and aluminum tariffs during the G20 leaders summit, Rome, Oct. 31, 2021.
U.S., Europe Reach Agreement on Steel Tariffs
The deal would crack down on "dirty steel."
Nov 1st, 2021
License Plate
Aluminum Shortage Disrupts Montana License Plate Production
Others who have the metal don’t want to sell it because of the same supply shortage.
Nov 1st, 2021