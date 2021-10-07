Walmart, Home Depot Team Up on Deliveries

The home improvement retailer is the first to join Walmart’s new delivery as a service business.

Oct 7th, 2021
Home Depot I Stock 498565895
iStock

ATLANTA & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Two of the world’s leading retailers are working together to expand same-day and next-day delivery capabilities for home improvement customers in the U.S. With Walmart GoLocal, The Home Depot customers have another option for same-day or next-day delivery on a variety of home improvement products.

“The Home Depot is continuously working to give customers the most convenient shopping experience in home improvement, and that includes providing a wide range of fast and reliable delivery options,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. “This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same-day or next-day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population.”

The company will offer delivery with Walmart GoLocal in select markets in the coming weeks, with plans to expand to multiple markets across the country by the end of the year. Products that qualify for this scheduled delivery, including tools, fasteners, paint and other supplies that easily fit in a car, will have that option enabled at online checkout.

“We’re honored to work with The Home Depot in our shared goal of making fast and reliable local delivery available in every community we serve, including rural and suburban areas, where we both have a strong retail presence,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal’s first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts.”

The Home Depot is building a comprehensive, innovative delivery network to provide customers with same-day or next-day delivery options no matter the product or project – whether that’s a box of nails, décor items or big and bulky shipments of lumber, drywall or appliances. Its network accommodates products of any size or volume, with delivery options for both Pro and DIY customers. In addition, The Home Depot’s 2,300 retail stores offer traditional in-store shopping experiences as well as the ability for customers to place orders online and pick them up in-store at a service desk, locker or curbside. Scheduled delivery is also available ­– customers can choose which day their project materials will be delivered directly to their homes or jobsites.

In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot saw sales on digital platforms increase 86 percent, with more than half of online orders fulfilled through stores. The company moved a record 1.2 billion cubic feet of products through its delivery network and achieved record sales of $132.1 billion.

Walmart recently launched Walmart GoLocal to extend the retailer’s expertise in local delivery to businesses of all sizes at competitive pricing. This includes delivery on a range of items, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying delivery timelines, such as express, same-day and next-day delivery. With Walmart GoLocal, businesses can focus on what they do best while leaving delivery speed and efficiency to Walmart.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The company operates a total of 2,300 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

