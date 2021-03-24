Myers Industries Makes Additional Price Increases

The manufacturer and distributor said the increases are in response to continued increases in raw material costs, primarily resin and steel.

Mar 24th, 2021
Myers Industries
Myersa

AKRON, OH — Myers Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, on March 22 announced additional price increases ranging between 9 and 12 percent effective April 1. The increases will be implemented across most of the company’s portfolio of products in the Material Handling Segment, including those sold by Akro-Mils, Ameri-Kart, Buckhorn, Elkhart Plastics, Jamco Products, and Scepter. The price increases are in response to continued increases in raw material costs, primarily resin and steel. The company previously announced an 8 percent price increase effective March 1, 2021.

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

