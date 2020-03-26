Caterpillar Suspends Certain US Operations Amid Virus Impact

CAT said the COVID-19 pandemic's spread is starting to impact its supply chain, and additional facility suspensions may be needed.

Mike Hockett
Mar 26th, 2020
Ap19294627439431 5db05e0524ded
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Heavy equipment and machinery manufacturer Caterpillar announced Thursday that it is temporary suspending certain US facilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the company’s supply chain.

Deerfield, IL-based Caterpillar said the virus’ continued spread is starting to impact its supply chain, which was a possibility the company disclosed in risk factors noted in the company’s most recent 10-K filing on Feb. 19.

Ap19262161739671 5db05e069d87eAP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis“The company is monitoring the situation closely and supply chain teams have been executing business continuity plans, which include, but are not limited to, being alert to potential short supply situations, and, if necessary, utilizing alternative sources and/or air freight, redirecting orders to other distribution centers, and prioritizing the redistribution of the most impactful parts,” Caterpillar said.

The company said it is committed to executing those plans and will remain in close contact with its supply chain to monitor future possible implications, especially on production facilities.

CAT is continuing to operate the majority of its US domestic operations and plans to continue operations in other parts of the world as local authorities permit. But the company said that due to uncertain economic conditions that have resulted in weaker demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the pandemic and resulting government actions, the company is “temporarily suspending operations at certain facilities.”

The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and may suspend operations at additional facilities as the situation warrants.

CAT added that its financial results for the first quarter and remainder of 2020 will be impacted by those factors and continued uncertainty caused by COVID-19, and as a result, the company is withdrawing its most recent 2020 financial outlook included in its Jan. 31 8-K.

“To protect the safety, health and well-being of employees, customers, dealers, suppliers and communities, Caterpillar continues to implement several preventive measures while also meeting the needs of global customers,” the company stated. “They include increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, social distancing practices, remote working when possible, restrictions on business travel, cancellation of certain events and limitations on visitor access to facilities.”

More in Supply Chain
I Stock 1179825208
White House Taps Distributors to Aid PPE Supply
See the key takeaways of last week's call between the Trump Administration and leaders of distributors and retailers in the industrial supply sector, as well as who was invited.
Mar 24th, 2020
Staff inspect medical equipments at an emergency hospital set up amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, March 23.
Hunt for PPE Becomes All-Consuming
“If we don't get the equipment, we're literally going to lose lives,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.
Mar 23rd, 2020
In this May 19, 2011 photo, robots weld a Chevrolet Sonic at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, MI.
Factories Pivot to Fight Coronavirus
Redirecting plants to make completely different products will take a long time and a huge effort.
Mar 23rd, 2020
In this March 11 photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York&apos;s Long Island. Wide-scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs.
Testing Faces Lab Supply Shortages
Dwindling supplies include both chemical components and basic swabs needed to collect patient samples.
Mar 20th, 2020
A load of N95 masks and other supplies are delivered to Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.
Idle Businesses Share PPE
No matter your industry, your PPE backstock could make a big difference to medical professionals right now.
Mar 20th, 2020
Hd Supply Csr
HD Supply Says It's Taking Precautions, Though No Material Disruptions Yet
HD Supply detailed how its supply chain will remain intact amid potential COVID-19 impacts and touched on how the construction market may be affected.
Mar 20th, 2020
T Humb
Auto Plants May Pivot to Medical
GM and Ford are hoping to contribute to addressing the impending medical device shortage.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 17 photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle.
US Struggles to Meet Protective Gear Demand
The pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.
Mar 19th, 2020
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Invokes War-Time Law
The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.
Mar 19th, 2020
I Stock 1096028212
Distributors Must Forge Through the Chaos
This is truly March Madness, and for the worst reason.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich.
North American Auto Plants Close
The Detroit 3 alone will idle about 150,000 workers.
Mar 18th, 2020
Thumb
TP Makers Call Events 'Uncharted’
No single consumer product has been more impacted by the COVID-19 scare than toilet tissue.
Mar 18th, 2020
DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
Automakers Agree to Partial Shutdown
The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
Mar 18th, 2020
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020