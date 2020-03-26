PPE Maker Radians Donates 14,000 N95 Respirators

PPE manufacturer and supplier Radians donated over 14,000 N95 respirators to help protect Memphis first responders and medical community during COVID-19 crisis.

Radians, a Memphis-based manufacturer and supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE), has donated more than 14,000 N95 particulate respirators to Memphis and Shelby County.

Radians added the N95 respirator to its PPE portfolio in 2018.

"We knew that adding N95 respirator to our portfolio was important," said Radians President, Bill England, "but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have become a critical PPE item to help protect those with the highest risk of exposure."

Radians CEO, Mike Tutor, said the donation, "represents Radians' corporate responsibility to help the Memphis community during challenging times. With a worldwide shortage of respirators, we knew this donation would quickly assist our local first responders and medical community as they help the Memphis community rise above the COVID-19 crisis. The respirators will also be of service at the COVID-19 test sites that are being set-up across the city."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, "Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is a prime example of people stepping up during uncertain times and answering the call to help. Our first responders greatly appreciate this and will put Radians respirators to good use."

For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com.



