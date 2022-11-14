Keys to a Resilient Supply Chain

Disruptions from many causes will continue to threaten supply chains and keep them under pressure.

Eric Stajda
Nov 14, 2022
I Stock 614306168
iStock

Supply chains have been put to the test over the last two and a half years, to put it mildly.

The coronavirus pandemic brought the worldwide economy to a standstill and its tremors are still being felt, incidents like the blocking of the Suez Canal further exacerbated existing issues, and worldwide political tensions have had an additional effect on the supply chain.

Each disruption, let alone the compounded effect of these multiple disasters, causes financial losses, production delays and, in the end, an ebb in customer loyalty.

As Richard Howells, an SAP supply chain expert, says, “If companies have not addressed the increased risk across their supply chains at the start of the pandemic, they will again be seeing shortages of materials and products. The need is for resilient supply chains that address topics such as identifying alternate sourcing strategies to reduce dependencies on individual suppliers in low-cost regions.” 

What has prevented companies from building a resilient supply chain, and how can they fix that problem?

Four Important Challenges that Supply Chain Companies Must Address

Any one of these factors by itself could have a significant business impact:

Lack of data visibility

Companies need the tools to make decisions in a timely and effective manner, and one of the most vital of those tools is data. From the World Economic Forum: a mere 9% of companies actively use software to collect data on all their business processes, and for those who do, only 21% of managers are satisfied with the quality and availability of the information they do collect. 

Data collection strategies need tools and automation to be done effectively and at scale, as manual collection is too time- and cost-intensive. Newer technology tools, including those based on the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, combined with sound data analytics management are available to help companies achieve that objective. 

Logistics disruptions

The only thing that is predictable about global logistics disruptions is that they happen; when, where, and how can come at any time form any direction or cause. Any disruptions to the supply chain can have global ripple effects, resulting in warehouses full of undelivered goods on the one end, or shortages of goods where deliveries might stop altogether.

Considering alternative supply chains is one way to counter this channel, including optional storage locations, and alternative last-mile delivery solutions. 

Over-reliance on third parties

If you have just one major supply chain partner, the fate of your supply chain is too closely tied to the fate of this partner. If there is a failure, the lack of supply chain alternatives can affect everything from your ability to deliver, to the quality of goods, to your costs.

With the recent global disruptions companies, to avoid these problems, need to look for different – and multiple – logistics and transportation partners in order to diversify their supply chain and spread the risk. 

Inventory optimization failures

“Just-in-time” inventory models, predicated on consumer demand, work well to save money on transportation and storage costs. But in a global supply chain disruption, it can leave suppliers in a bind, unable to respond quickly to changing demand.

Safety stock is one way hedge against just-in-time failures, but it is far from a fool-proof way of guaranteeing you can meet demand with supply. Digital supply chains, on the other hand, help optimize inventory, especially for growing suppliers who work with more than one partner.

When supply chain disruption occurs no matter the size or the cause, preparation and rapid response is crucial for short-term continuity. However, ensuring long-term supply chain sustainability should not be ignored. Here are five ways to help accomplish this:

  • Duplicate your most crucial supply chain stages: “Digital twins” allow you to simulate and copy every step in a supply chain before you even implement it. This redundancy approach also helps you identify previously unknown suppliers and find new supply channels.
  • Test with “what if” scenarios: Before you make any changes to your supply chains, test them with “what if” scenarios to make sure they will work as desired when you implement them. “What if” scenarios help you practice your ideas, as well as identify vulnerabilities which you can then plan for. This sort of planning should be continuous, as new vulnerabilities and potential issues should be identified promptly.
  • Share data with your partners: Data transparency is viral to collaborating effectively with suppliers. The more timely and accurate information each partner has, the better-optimized the supply chain, the more predictable the transportation and storage costs, and the better decision-making occurs, during normal operations and during critical disruptions.
  • Diversify your supply chain network: As mentioned above, over-reliance on one partner is dangerous. To ensure the sustainability of your supply chain, collaborate with multiple suppliers. Use different suppliers for the same products and various transport and logistics services in one specific region to diversify your chains and avoid a single point of failure. It will optimize your supply chain strategy, minimizing delay and downtime risks.
  • Choose technology solutions wisely: Efficient and sustainable supply chain operations can rarely be done manually, especially with the scale involved. In the time – several days to several weeks - it would take to manually optimize a supply chain, the data you are relying on may already be out of date or irrelevant. A proven suite of tools implemented by a knowledgeable partner should cover all the logistics, manufacturing, planning, and operations needs. 

While it is easy to idealize how supply chains worked before the pandemic, the truth is that they could never return to their pre-2020 state. Disruptions from many global and local causes will continue to threaten supply chains and keep them under continued pressure. Businesses must transform supply chains now with forward-looking strategies, solutions and tools to be always ready for market changes and disruptions of any kind. 

Eric Stajda is the vice president of services and product development at LeverX.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 7, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
How Supply Chain Changes Are Impacting Sustainability
November 4, 2022
New Jobs Ap
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
October 31, 2022
I Stock 1131047994
How Additive Manufacturing Improves Sustainability Across the Supply Chain
October 20, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 1 20 37 Pm
Supply Chain
Optimas Solutions Opens Mexico Customer Hub
Supplier Diversity Istock
Supply Chain
Supplier Diversity Initiatives Gain in Popularity but Still Lack Discipline
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2021.
Supply Chain
West Coast Dockworkers' Contract Expires
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 1 20 37 Pm
Supply Chain
Optimas Solutions Opens Mexico Customer Hub
The Monterrey "Center of Excellence" will focus solely on select accounts.
November 7, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Supply Chain
How Supply Chain Changes Are Impacting Sustainability
Profitability and sustainability are becoming more interconnected, but supply chain upheavals can make long-term investment difficult.
November 4, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Supply Chain
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
I Stock 1131047994
Technology & Software
How Additive Manufacturing Improves Sustainability Across the Supply Chain
3D printing can dramatically cut down on material consumption and logistics requirements.
October 20, 2022
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels at the Port of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2021. An influential government advisory panel comprised of major U.S. businesses is proposing new rules that would roll back already limited public access to import data, a move that trade experts say would make it harder to trace labor abuse by foreign suppliers. The proposal, if adopted, would shroud in secrecy customs data on ocean-going freight responsible for about half of the $2.7 trillion worth of goods entering the U.S. every year in the same way it already is for rail, truck and air cargo.
Supply Chain
Businesses Propose Hiding Trade Data Used to Trace Forced Labor
Executives quietly unveiled a proposal to make data collected from vessel manifests confidential.
October 18, 2022
Logistics Management
Supply Chain
Fixing Four Critical Supply Chain Flaws
A blueprint for overcoming supply chain issues that have plagued manufacturing for more than two years.
October 18, 2022
Madeinusa
Supply Chain
Why Made in the USA Matters
A CEO argues it is a way to relieve supply chain issues.
October 12, 2022
Manufacturers are considering the use of independent distributors to get parts on-time at the lowest possible cost.
Supply Chain
Electronic Chip Shortage Solution: Look to the Independent Channel
Independent distribution channels offer quality and decades of experience.
September 27, 2022
The logo for Ford appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 23, 2018.
Supply Chain
Ford Shuffles Management, Seeks New Global Supply Chain Head
The overhaul arrives at a time of profound change for Ford and the auto industry.
September 22, 2022
A parts shortage that has thousands of Ford's most-profitable vehicles sitting on lots waiting to be fully assembled has forced the automaker to slash its third-quarter earnings forecast, according to Ford Monday, Sept. 19.
Supply Chain
Parts Shortage Forces Ford to Cut Its 3Q Earnings Forecast
Ford expects to have 40,000 to 45,000 unfinished vehicles on its hands when the quarter ends.
September 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 41 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Exiger Acquires Supply Dynamics
The deal will create an end-to-end supply chain visibility and risk management solution.
August 31, 2022
Blue Modern Semi Truck Reefer Trailer Carry Cargo On Highway 492741128 2122x1416
E-Commerce
5 Ways LTL Shipping Has Impacted E-Commerce
Implemented correctly, the approach can offer a number of competitive benefits.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 At 11 28 34 Am
Staffing Changes
US LBM Names Senior VP of Supply Chain
Steve Short will lead the building materials distributor's sourcing and procurement strategy.
August 19, 2022
Reshoring
Supply Chain
Creating a Golden Era of Onshoring
What a golden era of onshoring could look like, and 10 ways that manufacturers can benefit.
July 20, 2022