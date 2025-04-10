Oklahoma Bearings, Hydraulics Supplier NorthWest Acquired

Power Heavy Duty announced Wednesday that it has acquired NorthWest Bearing & Industrial Supply, an Oklahoma bearings, filters and hydraulic components supplier.

NorthWest operates a main location in Woodward, Oklahoma, and a smaller second branch in El Reno, Oklahoma. It employs about 20 people in sales, purchasing, warehouse and other positions.

Power Heavy Duty supplies truck parts distributors and service providers from more than 200 locations. The Chicagoland company is part of VIPAR Heavy Duty, which owns over 100 distributors across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jim Pennig, vice president of business development at VIPAR, said in the announcement that NorthWest offers “top-quality products and unmatched expertise to the industries that keep Western Oklahoma running.”

"They are well-positioned for continued growth, and we look forward to supporting their success as part of our expanding network,” Pennig said.