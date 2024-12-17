Amazon Rejected Warehouse Safety Recommendations Over Productivity Concerns, Senate Report Alleges

The report is the final product of a probe into Amazon’s safety practices launched last year.

Haleluya Hadero
Dec 17, 2024
Amazon employees load packages on carts at an Amazon DAX7 delivery station, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
Amazon employees load packages on carts at an Amazon DAX7 delivery station, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

At least two internal Amazon studies found a link between how quickly the online retailer's warehouse workers perform tasks and workplace injuries, but the company rejected many safety recommendations out of concern the proposed changes might reduce productivity, according to a U.S. Senate committee report.

The 160-page review issued Sunday night was compiled by the Democratic majority staff of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. The report is the final product of a probe into Amazon's warehouse safety practices that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders initiated last year.

The Vermont independent, a frequent critic of Amazon who chairs the panel, released an interim report in July that featured some findings from the investigation. The final report, which was mostly based on interviews with nearly 500 former and current Amazon workers, included more details, such as the two internal studies and the reactions they received inside the company.

Amazon pushed back on the findings Monday, saying in a blog post that Sanders "continues to mislead the American public" about the company's safety practices and that the report was "wrong on the facts and features selective, outdated information that lacks context and isn't grounded in reality."

The Senate report said Amazon launched an internal study in 2021 to determine the maximum number of times a warehouse worker could perform the same physical tasks without increased risk of harm and potentially developing musculoskeletal disorders.

The team conducting the Amazon study, known as Project Elderwand, focused on workers who picked items from robotic shelf units. The study concluded that the "likelihood of back injury increases" along with the number of items picked and identified an upper limit on repetitive movements - 1,940 - per 10-hour shift, the report said.

The study recommended using software to implement breaks "according to each worker's rate." It suggested expanding an existing Amazon program that recommended "microbreaks" and making them mandatory for employees who worked above the maximum pace.

The team stated that the success of a mini pilot program to test out its idea would be conditional on "any negative impact to the (workers) or customer experience," according to documents cited in the committee report.

Ultimately, Amazon did not make changes to reduce repetitive worker movements, the report said. The company told the Senate committee it chose not to do so due to "technical reasons" involving the proposed software program, the report said.

Amazon also said in its blog post that the Project Elderwand pilot program showed the study team's suggested intervention was "ineffective."

Amazon previously had undertaken another study, known as Project Soteria, in 2020 to identify risk factors for injuries and recommend policy changes that would improve worker safety. The multi-team initiative studied two policies Amazon implemented temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic - giving workers more time off and pausing disciplinary measures "for workers who failed to meet speed requirements," the report said.

The study found that both policies lowered injury risks and asked for their permanent adoption.

But company leaders denied the request, saying it might "negatively impact" productivity, according to Amazon documents cited in the Senate committee report. Amazon leaders also changed the focus of the Project Soteria study by telling the people conducting the review to provide recommendations on how to improve productivity without worsening worker injuries, the report said.

Amazon disputed the report's characterization of the events.

"Project Soteria is an example of this type of team evaluation, where one team explored whether there's a causal link between pace of work and injuries and another team evaluated the methodology and findings and determined they weren't valid," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a written statement.

Nantel also said that information about Project Soteria was raised in a Washington state worker safety case in which Amazon was accused of four safety violations. A judge assigned to the case ruled in Amazon's favor in July. Regulators are appealing the ruling.

"It's unfortunate that the senator chose to ignore the facts and all of this context," Nantel said.

The Senate committee report also alleged that Amazon manipulates its workplace injury data to portray its warehouses as safer than they are, an allegation the company disputed.

Amazon said it produced "thousands of pages of information and data" for the committee. The majority staff, however, said the company failed to produce documents on the connection between the pace of work and injuries.

The author's of the committee report said they learned about the two internal studies from the Washington worker safety case, not Amazon. Once the committee staff members identified the studies by name, they reached out to the company, which ultimately provided the individual documents.

Latest in Logistics
Amazon employees load packages on carts at an Amazon DAX7 delivery station, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
Amazon Rejected Warehouse Safety Recommendations Over Productivity Concerns, Report Says
December 17, 2024
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Feb. 2020.
Freight Manager Indicted for Illegally Shipping Industrial Equipment to Russia
December 11, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Biden's $100 Billion Disaster Aid Request Includes Money to Rebuild the Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
November 20, 2024
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, front center, and MP Jenny Kwan, front second right, at a rally with locked out port workers, Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 8, 2024.
Canada Moves to End Port Lockouts
November 13, 2024
Related Stories
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, front center, and MP Jenny Kwan, front second right, at a rally with locked out port workers, Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 8, 2024.
Logistics
Canada Moves to End Port Lockouts
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Logistics
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
The Madden Dam, Colon, Panama, Sept. 2, 2024.
Logistics
Villagers Wary of Plans to Dam River to Ensure Panama Canal's Water Supply
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
Logistics
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse to Pay $102M for Cleanup
More in Logistics
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Feb. 2020.
Logistics
Freight Manager Indicted for Illegally Shipping Industrial Equipment to Russia
She used her export business savvy to circumvent U.S. sanctions.
December 11, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Logistics
Biden's $100 Billion Disaster Aid Request Includes Money to Rebuild the Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
The bridge itself would take $1.7 billion to rebuild.
November 20, 2024
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, front center, and MP Jenny Kwan, front second right, at a rally with locked out port workers, Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 8, 2024.
Logistics
Canada Moves to End Port Lockouts
Officials will direct operations to resume at the ports of Vancouver and Montreal and move talks to binding arbitration.
November 13, 2024
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Logistics
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
A federal judge ruled that the e-commerce giant improperly influenced the most recent vote.
November 8, 2024
This illustration taken from the government's official YouTube video shows a conveyor belt road.
Logistics
Japan Plans Automated Cargo System to Relieve Driver Shortage, Cut Emissions
They call it "conveyor belt road."
November 4, 2024
A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The truck is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc.
Logistics
Autonomous Truck Company Aurora Delays Hauling Freight Without Human Drivers
Surface street driving and freeway construction remain significant obstacles.
October 31, 2024
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls in Pittsburgh, on March 26, 2018.
Logistics
Federal Government Hands Out $2.4 Billion for 122 Railroad Projects Nationwide
More than half of the money is going to smaller railroads.
October 30, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Logistics
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse Seeks to Blame Others
They say Maryland officials should have better protected the bridge against ship strikes.
October 30, 2024
The Madden Dam, Colon, Panama, Sept. 2, 2024.
Logistics
Villagers Wary of Plans to Dam River to Ensure Panama Canal's Water Supply
About 2,000 people would need to be relocated.
October 28, 2024
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
Logistics
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse to Pay $102M for Cleanup
The agreement would settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department.
October 25, 2024
I Stock 2154402064
Logistics
Amazon Touts New Technology in Delivery Vans
The system will help sort packages on the fly.
October 10, 2024
I Stock 1092316616
Logistics
Freight Carrier Ordered to Cease 'Repeated' Worker Intimidation, Threats
Its drivers alleged that the company threatened to terminate those who sought unpaid wages.
October 7, 2024
I Stock 118552511
Logistics
California Governor Signs New Warehouse Restrictions into Law
Projects would be required to be hundreds of feet from homes, schools and other "sensitive sites."
October 4, 2024
Cranes at the Port of New York and New Jersey appear behind the Statue of Liberty, Nov. 20, 2022.
Logistics
Ports Seek to Force Dockworkers to Bargaining Table as Strike Looms
The U.S. Maritime Alliance filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.
September 26, 2024
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Logistics
Longshoremen from Maine to Texas Appear Likely to Go on Strike, Seaport CEO Says
But he's hopeful the resulting shutdown would last only a few days.
September 24, 2024