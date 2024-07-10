Curri Introduces Route Planner for Construction, Industrial Distributors

LOS ANGELES — Curri, a leader in last-mile delivery solutions, on Monday announced the launch of its advanced route planner software tailored for distributors and shippers across the U.S.

The Curri Route Planner revolutionizes logistics management by offering unparalleled route optimization tools, real-time tracking, proof of delivery, comprehensive metrics, and reporting capabilities.

"We are thrilled to introduce our state-of-the-art route planner software to the U.S. market," said Brian Gonzalez, CTO of Curri. "Curri's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in every aspect of our platform. With our route planner, distributors and shippers can streamline their operations, improve efficiency, provide exceptional service to their customers, and plug into our nationwide network of drivers to augment their fleet."

Curri's route planner software is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern logistics operations. By combining advanced technology with user-friendly features, Curri empowers businesses to optimize their delivery processes and stay ahead of the competition.

Some of the key features include:

Robust Route Planning and Optimization: Curri’s intuitive interface features multiple ways to build and plan routes. The drag-and-drop functionality provides a fast and flexible way to allocate deliveries. The map-based routing engine allows users to draw zones around orders on a map and seamlessly optimize them within a route. Curri’s routing engine also allows for users to control for multiple variables, including priority stops that can be locked in place while the system optimizes the remaining stops for maximum efficiency. Real-time route adjustments can be made on the go, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to changing conditions.

Tracking and Visibility: Curri provides live driver locations and estimated time of arrivals, empowering users with real-time visibility into their deliveries.

Notifications and PODs: Curri sends automated customer notifications at key milestones throughout the delivery process, ensuring transparency and peace of mind. We seamlessly capture proof of delivery with time and geo stamps and photos, offering irrefutable evidence of successful deliveries. We securely archive all delivery data, providing a comprehensive record for any potential disputes in the future.

Reporting and Metrics: Curri's robust reporting capabilities enable users to track metrics such as miles driven and deliveries completed by driver, day, and week. Analyze fleet utilization to identify opportunities for optimization and efficiency improvements.

Integration and Implementation: The route planner seamlessly integrates with existing ERP and OMS systems, enabling the effortless import of orders and data synchronization. Users can leverage Curri's mobile app for proof of delivery, further enhancing operational efficiency and customer service.

Nationwide Network of Drivers: Curri's extensive delivery network can be utilized for overflow ("hotshot") orders, ensuring reliable service even during peak demand periods.

Curri offers a free 30-day trial with full support and training so businesses can see its impact firsthand before committing to a wider rollout.

"This has been a natural evolution to serve our customers' needs even better," said Matthew Lafferty, CEO of Curri. "We’re excited to announce that it's here and ready for immediate use to make our customers more efficient in their operations while providing some superpowers they haven't had in the past."