Marcone Launches Same-Day Delivery Service

ST. LOUIS — Marcone, a leading North American distributor of home and commercial kitchen appliances, HVAC, plumbing, and pool and spa repair parts and equipment, announced a new partnership with local commerce platform DoorDash to offer nationwide on-demand parts delivery.

Same-day delivery in under an hour, on average is now available via DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses. The option allows technicians to continue working while the part they need is on the way so they can finish each job more quickly.

"Marcone's service and inventory are unrivaled. Now our delivery speeds are as well," said Dan Burke, Marcone's vice president of national accounts. "Jobsite delivery is just one more reason why service providers from coast-to-coast have made Marcone their go-to parts provider."

Same-day delivery will give technicians better access to Marcone's industry-leading inventory. Marcone has nearly 200 locations from coast to coast, all of which will be equipped for same-day delivery orders by the end of the year. Customers can request same-day delivery of their order when they check out on MyMarcone.com.

"Our aim is to use technology to transform our industry by making our customers faster, more efficient and more profitable," said Avichal Jain, chief executive officer of Marcone. "Bringing new services such as same-day delivery to the marketplace is yet another example of the way Marcone is making the repair industry even better for years to come."

To celebrate the news, Marcone customers can take advantage of no delivery fee in June (6/1/2024 through 6/30/2024) by selecting DoorDash as the delivery provider on MyMarcone.com from participating stores.