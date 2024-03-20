Canadian Rail Company to Turn Pulp Mill into Distribution Hub

The project will serve the area's energy, agricultural and forestry industries.

Buffalo Rail & Infrastructure Corp.
Mar 20, 2024
I Stock 1208165047
iStock.com/James_Gabbert

CALGARY, Alberta — Representing an important win in the bottleneck battle faced by Western Canada's resource industries, Buffalo Rail & Infrastructure Corporation on Tuesday announced a $7 million acquisition of Canfor Pulp Products' pulp mill assets, including more then 300 acres of heavy industrial land, in Taylor, British Columbia.

The property will be repurposed over time into a multi-use industrial distribution and logistics hub focused on serving the region's energy, agricultural and forestry industries.

"This exciting multi-phased, multi-year development provides a much-needed solution to meet changing logistics and supply chains needs across multiple industries and sectors in Western Canada and beyond." said Jarrett Zielinski, president and CEO of Buffalo. "Phase 1 is just the beginning. The features on this site provide boundless opportunity to support the industrial growth forecast for the region."

With an estimated $50-plus million capital investment, the first phase of development is anticipated to relieve energy industry bottlenecks impacting industrial participants in Northeast BC and Northwest Alberta regions. Phase 1 will see approximately 100 construction jobs and 30 full time permanent jobs on the site and is expected to become operational around Q2 of 2025.

"This is just one step in responding to "the perfect storm" of post-pandemic supply chain challenges confronting North America and the world," Zielinski said.

"We appreciated working with Kevin Edgson and the fine folks at Canfor Pulp Products Inc. on this transaction," added Robert Reimer, chief financial officer of Buffalo. "We're pleased that we were able to establish new uses for the former mill that optimize some of the critical features of this site to meet key infrastructure gaps, enabling Western Canada's resource industries to keep pace with evolving global supply chain shifts."

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Locker On Street
Johnstone Supply Selects Quadient as Smart Locker Partner
March 13, 2024
Advance Big Sized 605a39745e7c1
How to Select a Proper Dock Lift for Your Operation
March 5, 2024
Socotra Island, Yemen.
Data Cables Cut in Vital Waterway Amid More Attacks
March 5, 2024
Related Stories
Locker On Street
Logistics
Johnstone Supply Selects Quadient as Smart Locker Partner
Socotra Island, Yemen.
Logistics
Data Cables Cut in Vital Waterway Amid More Attacks
A Union Pacific worker walks between two locomotives, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Layoffs, Wall Street Pressure Renew Concerns About Safety, Service
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Advance Big Sized 605a39745e7c1
Logistics
How to Select a Proper Dock Lift for Your Operation
There is no vehicle size that dock lifts cannot service.
March 5, 2024
Socotra Island, Yemen.
Logistics
Data Cables Cut in Vital Waterway Amid More Attacks
The sabotage of telecommunication lines could further escalate the months-long crisis.
March 5, 2024
A Union Pacific worker walks between two locomotives, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Layoffs, Wall Street Pressure Renew Concerns About Safety, Service
Major freight railroads have embraced a lean operating model for several years.
March 5, 2024
I Stock 1302487352
Logistics
Maine Plans to Develop New Port Facility
The state-owned site would be a hub for offshore wind power development.
February 29, 2024
I Stock 158681923
Logistics
Biden Executive Order Boosts Cybersecurity at Nation's Ports
New, standardized requirements aim to protect against ransomware and other cyberattacks.
February 21, 2024
Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2024.
Logistics
Amid U.S.-Led Airstrikes, Yemen's Houthis Still Put up a Fight
Prolonged disruptions to international shipping could begin to weigh down the global economy.
February 20, 2024
Warehouse Cart
Logistics
Diverse Battery Solutions Can Help Warehouses of All Sizes
Exploring the benefits of mobile workstations.
February 15, 2024
North Atlantic right whales on Cape Cod Bay, March 27, 2023.
Logistics
Environmental Groups Sue Over Ship Speed Rules
The proposed rules would require vessels to slow down to help save the North Atlantic right whale.
February 14, 2024
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
Logistics
Century-Old Pacific Northwest Bridge Due for Seismic Replacement
The bridge is at risk of collapse in the event of a major earthquake.
February 14, 2024
The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo sails toward the Port of Savannah, May, 26, 2021.
Logistics
Lawmakers Seek Study to Deepen Georgia Harbor — Again
A $937 million harbor expansion was just completed in 2022.
February 7, 2024
Ap24037723484462
Logistics
Postal Service Announces Plan to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
It was once chided for slow adoption of electric vehicles.
February 7, 2024
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, center, leaves federal court in Boston, Jan 30, 2024.
Logistics
State Troopers Took Bribes to Pass Commercial Drivers
Six people have been charged in connection with the scheme.
February 7, 2024
Osprey® Metal Powder Production, Eiga
Logistics
Sandvik Reaches Distribution Agreement with KBM Advanced Materials
The collaboration will increase the availability of Osprey metal powders in the U.S.
January 30, 2024
A UPS truck on a street in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Says it's Eliminating About 12,000 Jobs
The parcel giant is also looking at options for its Coyote truck load brokerage business.
January 30, 2024