Monaghan Tooling Group Named Distributor for Vergnano Taps, Hobs

The Italian company makes more than 2 million taps per year.

Monaghan Tooling Group
Jan 24, 2024
Monaghan Tooling Adds Vergnano
Monaghan Tooling Group

DAYTON, Ohio — Monaghan Tooling Group was named the exclusive North American distributor for Vergnano, a global leader in precision taps and hobs.

A wide range of standard tap designs are available for applications such as general-purpose machining, high performance, synchronized tapping, or carbide tap designs. In addition to an industry-leading selection with over 5,000 standard taps, Vergnano can design custom taps and deliver them with short lead times.

TAppFinder, an interactive, online resource, helps customers with tap selection based on materials to be machined, hole type, tap type, thread type, and tolerance. An iOS version of TAppFinder is also available for download from the App Store.

With decades of experience, Vergnano applications engineers have the expertise to guide customers to which of their many designs and configurations are best suited for the required application, or if custom designs may better serve their needs. Monaghan will stock standard taps in their Dayton, Ohio, facility, and assist with custom tap design.

Vergnano taps are ideal for creating threaded holes for automotive applications, fasteners, power applications, electrical products, aerospace, industrial machinery, or wherever threaded holes are used.

Vergnano manufactures over 2 million taps a year in its 50,000 square foot factory located in Chieri, Italy. All products are manufactured start-to-finish, in-house. Controlling all phases of production, from receipt of bar stock through advanced coating, speeds production, provides greater efficiency, and allows unsurpassed quality control.

