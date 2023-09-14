Fastenal to Trial Electrifying Fleets

The distributor announced a partnership that will test converting existing trucks to EVs.

Sep 14, 2023
A (Re)Powered Fastenal fleet vehicle.
GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastenal Company  has selected ZEVX™, a worldwide leader in intelligent electric vehicle (EV) systems, for an operational trial to convert pickup trucks in its fleet to EVs.

"We are committed to helping Fastenal incorporate EV technology in its last-mile delivery fleet," said Sydney Dunn, SVP of Sales & Field Operations at ZEVX. "We share the bold goals of lowering carbon emissions while improving efficiencies, decreasing costs, and extending the life of existing commercial vehicles."

ZEVX is a rapid innovator in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The company has a series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate Class 2 to 5 commercial fleet assets and auxiliary power systems to zero carbon.

"With so many vehicles in operation around the world, we want to be a driver of innovation and efficiency in commercial transportation," said Kevin Larson, Fastenal's VP of Transportation. "We're constantly looking at new solutions like the ZEVX technology to help move the industry forward and potentially accelerate our own carbon reduction journey."

With a proof-of-concept stage complete, today's news represents a six-state trial utilizing the ZEVX premier battery electric powertrain and power system products to repower up to 16 Fastenal vehicles in 2023.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at fastenal.com.

