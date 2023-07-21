Lowe's Expands Same-Day Delivery Nationwide

The retailer is expanding its partnership with omnichannel provider OneRail.

Lowe's Companies Inc.
Jul 21, 2023
I Stock 1347477414
iStock

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's announced it is expanding its same-day delivery service nationwide for orders placed on Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app.

In partnership with OneRail, a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution, this new delivery option will improve customers' omnichannel experience, with fast and convenient delivery in a matter of hours.

Customers can shop for tens of thousands of products that are in-stock at a nearby store, including building materials, décor, seasonal and outdoor living items, and more. Eligible orders placed by 2 p.m. local time will be delivered the same day and orders placed after 2 p.m. will be delivered the next day.

"Utilizing all of our 1,700-plus stores for online delivery and fulfillment is essential to becoming a true omnichannel retailer. Lowe's knows our customers want fast delivery options and convenient ways to get the products they need across the home – whether it's preparing the backyard for summer BBQs or getting building materials to the Pro's jobsite on the very same day," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "This same-day delivery expansion delivers on our Total Home strategy to bring more omnichannel shopping capabilities to DIYers and Pros alike."

"OneRail is proud to partner with a world-class retailer like Lowe's in executing their omnichannel vision," said Bill Catania, OneRail founder and CEO. "The ability to execute same-day delivery fulfillment, whether the customer is placing an order online or on a mobile app, is at the heart of omnichannel transformation and enabled by our OmniPoint software platform and 12-million-driver network."

Lowe's began piloting same-day delivery with OneRail in select markets in 2022.

