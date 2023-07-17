Freight Train Derails in Southeast Pennsylvania

More than a dozen cars on the 40-car CSX train appeared to be off the tracks.

Jul 17, 2023
Barren Hill Fire Police block an intersection after a train derailment, July 17, 2023.
Barren Hill Fire Police block an intersection after a train derailment, July 17, 2023.
Alexandro A. Alvarez/Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. More than a dozen cars appeared to be off the tracks.

Silicone pellets were leaking from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. It wasn't immediately known what was inside the other derailed cars, and hazmat teams were at the site.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 12, 2023
President Joe Biden, center left, talks with Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien, facing, after he spoke about strengthening the supply chain with improvements in the trucking industry, April 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Teamsters President Asks White House to Stand Aside if UPS Workers Go on Strike
July 17, 2023
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
Dockworkers, Governor Dig in Heels in Labor Spat
July 14, 2023
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
July 14, 2023
Related Stories
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
Logistics
Dockworkers, Governor Dig in Heels in Labor Spat
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Logistics
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
I Stock 1442920328
Logistics
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 12, 2023
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
Logistics
Dockworkers, Governor Dig in Heels in Labor Spat
The dispute has left the newest terminal at the East Coast's deepest harbor largely inactive.
July 14, 2023
Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada at a rally in Vancouver, July 9, 2023.
Logistics
Tentative Deal Reached in Canadian Port Strike
The stoppage has halted shipments at along Canada's west coast for nearly two weeks.
July 14, 2023
I Stock 1442920328
Logistics
Feds Fine Shipping Company Over Dangerous Working Conditions
Employees at a Port of Savannah warehouse were at risk of bring crushed by falling vehicles.
July 11, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
The strike shut down more than 30 ports along the country's west coast.
July 10, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
Ohio officials imposed the restrictions after a fiery derailment earlier this year.
July 10, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Some of the nation's largest truck makers said they will stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Logistics
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
Bridges, in particular, are crucial to the nation’s economy and security.
July 7, 2023
Ap23187411282394
Logistics
2 New Jersey Firefighters Died Battling a Fire in a Ship Carrying 1,200 Cars
Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don't commonly face this kind of fire.
July 6, 2023
The cargo ship M/V Bavaria prepares to dock at Subic port in the Philippines, May 30, 2019.
Logistics
Maritime Nations Urged to Chart Course for Net Zero Shipping Emissions
The International Maritime Organization currently hopes to only cut its emissions in half by 2050.
July 6, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck adjacent to a UPS Store in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Saying Strike 'Imminent,' UPS Gets a Deadline to Come Up with a Better Contract
The Teamsters union walked away from talks following what it called an “appalling counterproposal.”
June 30, 2023
Witnesses are sworn in during a National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing at East Palestine High School, East Palestine, Ohio, June 22, 2023.
Logistics
Union Official Says Railroad Safety Compromised by Job Cuts, Time Constraints
Inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as in years past.
June 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
The pact could turn a little-used local route into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Logistics
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.
June 27, 2023