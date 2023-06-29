Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks

The pact could turn a little-used local route in a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.

Josh Funk
Jun 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX and CPKC railroads announced a deal Wednesday that will allow them to beef up a little-used connection between their two networks in the southeastern United States to handle a significant amount of freight.

The deal involves a section of track linking the two massive railroads that is currently used only for local traffic. This could one day turn it into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.

CPKC CEO Keith Creel said the two larger railroads plan to invest in upgrades to the rail line, so it can handle more traffic and provide a shorter path between manufacturing plants his railroad serves in Mexico and the Southeast. Currently, trains crossing this section of track operated by a subsidiary of Genesee &Wyoming run only at 10-25 mph.

CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs said this deal "provides shippers with a compelling transportation option with access to markets in Texas and Mexico as well as into the heart of the thriving and dynamic U.S. Southeast."

This new connection between CPKC and CSX will provide a new competitive option with the connection CPKC has with Norfolk Southern at Meridian, Mississippi.

As part of the deal, CPKC will acquire about 50 miles of track between Meridian, Mississippi, and Myrtlewood, Alabama, if regulators approve. CSX will take over the line it currently leases to the Meridian & Bigbee Railroad that runs east to Montgomery, Alabama.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed but the railroads said Genesee & Wyoming will receive certain Canadian properties owned by CPKC as compensation that will allow it to expand service in Alberta at one of its other small railroads. And the Meridian & Bigbee Railroad that had been operating the line in Alabama and Mississippi will be allowed to continue providing service to some of its local customers along the route.

In addition to announcing this deal, CPKC officials told investors that they expect the newly combined railroad's earnings per share to grow this year at a mid-single digit rate over last year's $3.77.

The railroad expects revenue to grow by high single-digit rates and earnings per share at a double-digit rate between next year and 2028 as the company continues to integrate Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads after this spring's merger.

CPKC expects to invest between $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion a year in its network and equipment.

Latest in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
June 8, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
June 27, 2023
Related Stories
Witnesses are sworn in during a National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing at East Palestine High School, East Palestine, Ohio, June 22, 2023.
Logistics
Union Official Says Railroad Safety Compromised by Job Cuts, Time Constraints
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
Logistics
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
June 8, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Logistics
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.
June 27, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
Logistics
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
But questions loom about whether they even have that authority.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 519397532
Logistics
Congressman Seeks to Block Boat Speed Restrictions
The NOAA proposal is designed to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.
June 26, 2023
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the distance their vehicle travels rather than the gas it uses, displays a tracking device the program uses, in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday June 21, 2023. U.S. states are experimenting with road usage charging programs aimed at one day replacing motor fuel taxes, which are generating less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
Logistics
As Fuel Taxes Plummet, States Weigh 'Road Usage' Charge
Motor fuel taxes generate less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
June 26, 2023
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash., March 25, 2019. The government’s traffic safety agency said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that it will require heavy trucks and buses to include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Logistics
Automatic Emergency Braking to Be Required on New Heavy Trucks, Buses
The NHTSA estimates it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year.
June 23, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Logistics
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
The tax could be adopted by a U.N. agency next month.
June 23, 2023
Mosil Logo Png
Logistics
Indian Lubricants Manufacturer Mosil to Enter U.S. Market
Company officials said it would initially focus on direct customers and new distributors.
June 21, 2023
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Logistics
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
The company terminated a yard engineer for requesting medical leave.
June 21, 2023
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
Logistics
Sanders Launches Senate Probe into Amazon's Safety Practices
The committee asked Amazon workers to provide input about the company through a website.
June 21, 2023
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts as he was walking around the Yokohama Port during a tour which includes a visit to a construction site for a new pier that will accommodate larger ships coming from the U.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Tokyo.
Logistics
Buttigieg Says U.S. 'Green Corridors' Initiative Key to Cutting Shipping Industry Emissions
The International Maritime Organization wants to halve its greenhouse gas releases and may seek deeper cuts this year.
June 20, 2023
A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., May 10, 2023.
Logistics
Unionized UPS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
A work stoppage this summer could scramble home deliveries and supply chains.
June 19, 2023
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block California Pollution Rules
The lawsuit argues that zero-emission locomotives won't be ready in time.
June 19, 2023
A fire at warehouse in the Northeast Industrial District, Kansas City, Mo., June 15, 2023.
Logistics
Kansas City Warehouse Blaze Hospitalizes 3 Firefighters
Investigators will wait for the flames to die down before probing what caused the fire.
June 16, 2023