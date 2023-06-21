Indian Lubricants Manufacturer Mosil to Enter U.S. Market

Company officials said it would initially focus on direct customers and new distributors.

Mosil Lubricants Pvt Ltd
Jun 21, 2023
Mosil Logo Png

MOSIL announced the opening of the U.S. market for the MOSIL line of synthetic and specialty lubricants with a focus on direct customers and new distributors.

Synthetic and specialty greases — based on PAO, PG, silicones, esters and mineral oils — anti-seize compounds, API 6A valve sealants, lubricating oils — such as gear oils and chain oils — aerosol manufacturing, anti-friction coatings, corrosion preventive formulations, and cleaners will be the products of focus.

"I am especially excited to bring the extensive line of top-quality greases to the U.S. market. Customers and distributors will clearly see the performance and pricing advantages they can have with MOSIL lubricants," said Todd Cawley, CEO of DNL Chemical

"Development of new products and a continuous urge to improve the performance of existing products has always been a passion for the team of R&D professionals equipped with sophisticated instruments at MOSIL," said MOSIL Lubricants Director Samvar Mavani. "With our Quadra approach to selling, we look forward to bringing our customers in the U.S.A. the same competitive advantages with our products and R&D focus "

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
June 21, 2023
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
Sanders Launches Senate Probe into Amazon's Safety Practices
June 21, 2023
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts as he was walking around the Yokohama Port during a tour which includes a visit to a construction site for a new pier that will accommodate larger ships coming from the U.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Tokyo.
Buttigieg Says U.S. 'Green Corridors' Initiative Key to Cutting Shipping Industry Emissions
June 20, 2023
Related Stories
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Logistics
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
Logistics
Sanders Launches Senate Probe into Amazon's Safety Practices
A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., May 10, 2023.
Logistics
Unionized UPS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
Logistics
Sanders Launches Senate Probe into Amazon's Safety Practices
The committee asked Amazon workers to provide input about the company through a website.
June 21, 2023
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts as he was walking around the Yokohama Port during a tour which includes a visit to a construction site for a new pier that will accommodate larger ships coming from the U.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Tokyo.
Logistics
Buttigieg Says U.S. 'Green Corridors' Initiative Key to Cutting Shipping Industry Emissions
The International Maritime Organization wants to halve its greenhouse gas releases and may seek deeper cuts this year.
June 20, 2023
A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., May 10, 2023.
Logistics
Unionized UPS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
A work stoppage this summer could scramble home deliveries and supply chains.
June 19, 2023
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block California Pollution Rules
The lawsuit argues that zero-emission locomotives won't be ready in time.
June 19, 2023
A fire at warehouse in the Northeast Industrial District, Kansas City, Mo., June 15, 2023.
Logistics
Kansas City Warehouse Blaze Hospitalizes 3 Firefighters
Investigators will wait for the flames to die down before probing what caused the fire.
June 16, 2023
The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said Thursday, June 15, 2023, that a union organizer who was fired by Amazon was reinstated by the company after she filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.
Logistics
Amazon Union Leader Reinstated after Labor Complaint
The union claims she was terminated while attending to a work injury.
June 16, 2023
The Vincent Thomas Bridge over the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021.
Logistics
West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
Contract talks — which included several work disruptions at major ports — had dragged on for more than a year.
June 15, 2023
A Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Federal Regulators Promise Safety Review at All Major Freight Railroads
Railroad unions say longer trains and deep staff cuts have increased the chances of safety problems.
June 12, 2023
Schneider E Cascadia
Logistics
Schneider Opens Large-Scale Zero-Emission Electric Charging Depot
The charging site is over half the size of a football field.
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1203138343
Technology & Software
Preventing Inventory Management Mistakes
Streamlining and automating critical operations can ensure a smooth supply chain operation while minimizing overhead.
June 2, 2023
I Stock 90636869
Logistics
Union Condemns Plan to Raise Maximum Truck Weights
Officials said the bill would threaten safety without addressing supply chain issues.
May 30, 2023
The SC Connector, a freight-hauling vessel owned by Sea-Cargo, passes beneath the Karmsund Bridge in Haugesund, Norway, in 2021.
Logistics
Shippers Form 'Green Corridors' to Fast-Track Cleaner Technologies
More than 20 have been proposed on paper — but they're expected to take shape in coming years.
May 30, 2023
Bulk carrier ship Xin Hai Tong 23, left, is towed after it ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, May 25, 2023.
Logistics
Hong Kong-Flagged Vessel Briefly Blocks Suez Canal
The ship was refloated by the Suez Canal Authority a few hours later.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 3 03 07 Pm
Logistics
Holcim to Deploy 1,000 Volvo Electric Trucks
The deal represents the largest commercial order for Volvo's electric trucks to date.
May 23, 2023