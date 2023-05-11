Norfolk Southern Railcars Derail in Pennsylvania

The cars did not contain hazardous chemicals and no injuries were reported.

May 11, 2023
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pennsylvania, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries, fire department and company officials said.

The derailment happened late Wednesday outside of New Castle, the company said in a statement.

"Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site," the statement said.

The New Castle Fire Department said that at least some of the cars that derailed contained paraffin wax, which is used to make candles, and soybeans.

New Castle is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh near the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide after a fiery derailment in February of Norfolk Southern railcars in East Palestine, Ohio. Half of the town's 5,000 residents were evacuated as emergency responders burned off chemicals to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

The company has renewed a promise to create a fund for residents near the site of that wreck to cover any decline in home values since the derailment.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 8, 2023
I Stock 1283207419
Common Safety Hazards at the Loading Dock — and 5 Tips to Avoid Them
May 10, 2023
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
Engineers Frustrated with Rails Even as Others Get Sick Time
May 8, 2023
Truck
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
May 1, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1283207419
Logistics
Common Safety Hazards at the Loading Dock — and 5 Tips to Avoid Them
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains
From left to right: Scott Sloane and Sheena Mitchell of Boeing and Chris Muklevicz and Jack Karapetyan of Ontic.
Logistics
Boeing Signs Distribution Agreement with Ontic
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 5, 2023
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
Logistics
Engineers Frustrated with Rails Even as Others Get Sick Time
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union says the railroads are still asking for too much in return for sick time.
May 8, 2023
Truck
Logistics
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
The company is now making about 50 trips per week with human safety drivers on board.
May 1, 2023
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains
Trains can routinely stretch for more than two miles — potentially contributing to derailments.
May 1, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports.
May 1, 2023
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Logistics
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
The limits are the first of their kind in the nation.
April 27, 2023
A Canadian National Railway locomotive moves through the rail yard on March 29, 2018, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Logistics
3 Railroads Join Up to Compete with CPKC to Serve Mexico
Canadian National, Union Pacific and Grupo Mexico will work together.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1299329827
Logistics
Global Shipping Under Pressure to Stop Heavy Fuel Oil Use Fast
It's not simple, but changes are coming.
April 24, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
CPKC Railroad Announces Deal to Handle Mexico Shipments
It will move shipping containers of goods that the trucking company picks up at manufacturers and ports in Mexico to the key rail hub of Chicago, where all the major railroads exchange traffic — taking traffic away from Union Pacific and BNSF.
April 24, 2023
The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area south of Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2020.
Logistics
Unions Say Railroads Should Forgo Buybacks, Spend on Safety
Railroads' safety record has worsened as they cut costs and eliminated nearly one-third of all rail jobs.
April 21, 2023
Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Stockholm, March 7, 2023.
Logistics
Russian Cargo Ships, Fishing Boats, Yachts Suspected of Spying
Data shows suspicious sailing patterns, particularly around offshore wind farms, gas pipelines and undersea cables.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1092580134
Logistics
Landed Cost: The Missing Piece to a Clear View of Distributor Profitability
Shipping fees can account for 40% of the total cost of each imported freight item.
April 18, 2023
Several locomotives and rail cars burn after a freight train derailed near Rockwood, Maine, April 15, 2023.
Logistics
Freight Train Derails, Catches Fire in Maine
Three workers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 17, 2023
Calexico Sentri Port of Entry, Calexico, Calif.
Logistics
Nearshoring to Mexico: Benefits and Risks
A long-predicted shift toward Mexico is already underway — and accelerating rapidly.
April 12, 2023
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Logistics
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
The parcel giant's operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by next summer.
April 6, 2023