Common Safety Hazards at the Loading Dock — and 5 Tips to Avoid Them

A quarter of all warehouse accidents occur at the loading dock — and for every injury, there are 600 near-misses.

Wes Ledford
May 10, 2023
I Stock 1283207419
iStock

In my 15 years in the facilities management industry, I’ve seen far too many glaring problems that most people notice, but aren’t quite sure how to tackle. The solutions do require investment, but not addressing them can require even more in the end: lawsuits, employee safety and valuable time. Ultimately, safety will keep you in business. 

It’s no secret that loading docks are challenged with more safety hazards than nearly any other part of a facility. According to OSHA, 25% of all warehouse accidents occur at the loading dock, and for every injury, there are 600 near-misses. But despite this knowledge and the serious safety issues that loading docks present, many businesses are still struggling to sufficiently address challenges. 

Pulling from my years of experience supporting loading dock security and reliability for some of the nation’s largest facilities, these are the most common mistakes I see, and my tips for how they can be avoided.

1. Not using restraints, or not using them to their full capability

Restraints grab the back end of a truck and hold it in the dock position. When used properly, the driver can’t accidentally drive away, and there’s no chance of a forklift being left on the truck. More accidents happen in this situation than anywhere else, but danger is easily avoided  by adding restraints and training your employees on full, proper and consistent use.

2. Skipping dock levelers

The safety mechanisms involved with dock levelers were invented solely for this purpose, but many times they are overlooked. It’s important to remember that your dock leveler will not engage with a truck unless the restraint is locked into the truck. Specifically in the cold storage industry, improper dock leveler use creates more opportunities for energy to leak out and pests to potentially get in. Creating a sequence of safety, related to the dock position and ensuring this process is followed consistently, can reduce the risk of injury and financial losses from lawsuits.

3. Too many boots on the ground

This topic is particularly buzzed about these days. In most facilities, when a trailer backs into a dock someone has to go outside to open the trailer doors. This puts your people in the way of truck and forklift traffic, and many drivers aren’t prepared to look out for people walking in the yard. Utilizing a vertical storing leveler mounted inside the building allows the truck to back in completely without someone opening the doors in an unsafe position. The fewer boots on the ground, the less likely you are to experience injuries.

4. Aging equipment

Companies only get so much capital each year, and this often leads facility managers to purchase the cheapest option that will get you  through another year or two but isn’t always the safest option. My recommendation is to invest that money wisely in hydraulic levelers so there’s nothing to work around under the dock leveler. If you have to work around springs, hinges, airbags, and other moving parts, you’re increasing the number of pinch points, likelihood of injuries, and risk of fatalities to your people. Installing better equipment may have more cost up-front, but it will last longer and reduce the need for replacements.

5. Poor use of space

Most facilities have dock doors positioned everywhere, with older technology that hasn’t been updated. To make these facilities safer, more efficient, longer-lasting, and more appealing to customers, consider the best use of your space. Moving to vertically positioned dock levelers will create a safe, efficient, cleaner environment. 

I recognize that everything here has a cost associated with improvement. You might not have the resources to make all these changes at once, but I’d argue that you also don’t have the capability to handle a costly lawsuit. 

Remember, there are always financing options available to help make these investments and improvements possible without having to immediately tap into capital. You might also consider finding an expert partner or vendor that has deep experience  in this  sector — they might be able to point you in the right direction and support your decision-making as you prioritize operational changes to make now versus later. Explore the different options that will work best for your facility, and remember — at the end of the day, it will always be safety that keeps you in business. 

Wes Ledford is national account manager at Miner, the docks and doors special division of OnPoint Group.

Latest in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 8, 2023
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
Engineers Frustrated with Rails Even as Others Get Sick Time
May 8, 2023
Truck
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
May 1, 2023
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains
May 1, 2023
Related Stories
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains
From left to right: Scott Sloane and Sheena Mitchell of Boeing and Chris Muklevicz and Jack Karapetyan of Ontic.
Logistics
Boeing Signs Distribution Agreement with Ontic
The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area south of Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2020.
Logistics
Unions Say Railroads Should Forgo Buybacks, Spend on Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 5, 2023
Truck
Logistics
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
The company is now making about 50 trips per week with human safety drivers on board.
May 1, 2023
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains
Trains can routinely stretch for more than two miles — potentially contributing to derailments.
May 1, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports.
May 1, 2023
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Logistics
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
The limits are the first of their kind in the nation.
April 27, 2023
A Canadian National Railway locomotive moves through the rail yard on March 29, 2018, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Logistics
3 Railroads Join Up to Compete with CPKC to Serve Mexico
Canadian National, Union Pacific and Grupo Mexico will work together.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1299329827
Logistics
Global Shipping Under Pressure to Stop Heavy Fuel Oil Use Fast
It's not simple, but changes are coming.
April 24, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
CPKC Railroad Announces Deal to Handle Mexico Shipments
It will move shipping containers of goods that the trucking company picks up at manufacturers and ports in Mexico to the key rail hub of Chicago, where all the major railroads exchange traffic — taking traffic away from Union Pacific and BNSF.
April 24, 2023
The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area south of Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2020.
Logistics
Unions Say Railroads Should Forgo Buybacks, Spend on Safety
Railroads' safety record has worsened as they cut costs and eliminated nearly one-third of all rail jobs.
April 21, 2023
Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Stockholm, March 7, 2023.
Logistics
Russian Cargo Ships, Fishing Boats, Yachts Suspected of Spying
Data shows suspicious sailing patterns, particularly around offshore wind farms, gas pipelines and undersea cables.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1092580134
Logistics
Landed Cost: The Missing Piece to a Clear View of Distributor Profitability
Shipping fees can account for 40% of the total cost of each imported freight item.
April 18, 2023
Several locomotives and rail cars burn after a freight train derailed near Rockwood, Maine, April 15, 2023.
Logistics
Freight Train Derails, Catches Fire in Maine
Three workers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 17, 2023
Calexico Sentri Port of Entry, Calexico, Calif.
Logistics
Nearshoring to Mexico: Benefits and Risks
A long-predicted shift toward Mexico is already underway — and accelerating rapidly.
April 12, 2023
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Logistics
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
The parcel giant's operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by next summer.
April 6, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Logistics
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
Several of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials.
March 28, 2023