OSHA Cites Another Amazon Warehouse for Workplace Hazards

WASHINGTON – Federal workplace safety inspectors, once again, found that the world’s largest e-commerce company exposed workers to hazardous conditions at one of its distribution centers.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Amazon for exposing workers to ergonomic hazards at a company facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The facility is a delivery site that processes 5,000-10,000 packages per hour and receives about 50,000 packages per day.

The Aug. 16, 2022, inspection came in response to an employee complaint of musculoskeletal disorders related to the site’s processing speed and blocked fire exits. OSHA has proposed $15,625 in penalties, an amount set by federal statute.

“We continue to find that Amazon’s work processes are designed for speed, not safety, and that these processes cause serious injuries to workers,” explained Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “Amazon needs to focus more of its passion for innovation and performance on eliminating the hazards that injure workers.”

The citations mark the third time in 2023 OSHA has taken such action against Amazon. On Jan. 18, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2023, the agency cited Amazon and issued hazard alert letters for similar violations at six warehouse facilities in Deltona, Florida; Waukegan, Illinois; New Windsor and Castleton, New York; Nampa, Idaho; and Aurora, Colorado. These inspections followed referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Amazon has 15 business days from receipt of the current citations and proposed penalty to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.