FedEx to Increase Delivery Rates

Rates for FedEx Freight are slated to rise by about 7% to 8%.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 23, 2022
I Stock 1277279186
iStock

FedEx plans to raise rates across its delivery operations next year in the wake of a disappointing fiscal quarter and a “difficult operating environment.”

The parcel delivery giant announced the increases Thursday as part of its fiscal first quarter financial report. Officials said that rates for FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery would increase by an average of 6.9%, while its FedEx Freight service would increase rates at an average of between 6.9% and 7.9%, depending on the customer’s transportation rate scale.

The increases are scheduled to take effect Jan. 2.

FedEx posted $23.2 billion in revenue for the quarter and profit of $875 million. The company’s profit was down from more than $1.1 billion in same quarter last year.

FedEx officials had previously warned that it would miss Wall Street forecasts for the quarter, and that it would suspend new hiring and close stores and corporate locations due to a decline in volume worldwide and “significantly” worsening macroeconomic trends later in the period.

READ: FedEx to Close Stores, Halt Hiring 

“I am confident the cost actions we’re implementing with urgency will enhance efficiency and drive improved profitability in support of our long-term financial targets,” Michael Lenz, FedEx’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in the earnings announcement.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, North Kingstown, R.I., Sept. 2017.
State’s Truck Tolling System Ordered to Be Shut Down
September 21, 2022
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
Shipping Giant Wins Another Ruling in Battle Over Port
September 20, 2022
Marina in Frombrok, Poland, Sept. 2020.
New Waterway Aims to Cut Poland's Dependence on Russia
September 19, 2022
Related Stories
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, North Kingstown, R.I., Sept. 2017.
Logistics
State’s Truck Tolling System Ordered to Be Shut Down
I Stock 1349590004
Logistics
Port Operator Owes $21M in Buyout Dispute
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
Logistics
Shipping Giant Wins Another Ruling in Battle Over Port
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, North Kingstown, R.I., Sept. 2017.
Logistics
State’s Truck Tolling System Ordered to Be Shut Down
A judge ruled that it discriminates against out-of-state truckers and is unconstitutional.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1349590004
Logistics
Port Operator Owes $21M in Buyout Dispute
The company breached an agreement to buy the port's former stevedoring firm, a judge ruled.
September 20, 2022
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
Logistics
Shipping Giant Wins Another Ruling in Battle Over Port
DP World alleges that a rival pressured the government to expel it from the port.
September 20, 2022
The cargo ship MSC Maya in the Suez Canal, Ismailia, Egypt, Nov. 2017.
Logistics
Egypt to Raise Suez Canal Fees
The Suez Canal Authority will add 10% to the fees for cargo ships and 15% for oil and gas vessels.
September 19, 2022
Marina in Frombrok, Poland, Sept. 2020.
Logistics
New Waterway Aims to Cut Poland's Dependence on Russia
The unfinished canal would bypass Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
September 19, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
A provision regarding unpaid time off for medical procedures was a key sticking point.
September 16, 2022
FedEx delivery truck in Springfield, Ill., June 21, 2011.
Logistics
FedEx to Close Stores, Halt Hiring
The company cited "significantly" worse macroeconomic trends.
September 16, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Hires Ford Executive as Next CEO
Joe Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford's global auto business.
September 16, 2022
Ferguson Truck
Logistics
Ferguson, Ford Explore Alternative Fuels for Commercial Fleets
Ford will place a prototype chassis in Ferguson's fleet for six months.
September 15, 2022
Einride Pod Germany 1
Logistics
Einride's Driverless Electric Freight Trucks Go Live in Germany
A charging grid along Germany's most important commercial routes and neighboring trade regions will be implemented.
September 15, 2022
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The strike could have shut down rail lines across the country.
September 15, 2022
A BNSF train east of Hardin, Mont., July 15, 2020.
Logistics
Businesses, White House Plan for Possible Rail Strike
Railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials.
September 14, 2022
I Stock 944634584
Logistics
Cargo Planes Boost Boeing Sales
UPS accounted for the aerospace giant's largest order.
September 14, 2022
Shekar Natarajan, chief supply chain officer at American Eagle Outfitters, demonstrates the 'Tag Along' shipping box system in New York, Aug. 5, 2022.
Logistics
Retail Executive Works to Modernize the Supply Chain
And he's taking a page from ride-sharing services.
September 14, 2022