State’s Truck Tolling System Ordered to Be Shut Down

A judge ruled that it discriminates against out-of-state truckers and is unconstitutional.

Sep 21, 2022
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, North Kingstown, R.I., Sept. 2017.
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, North Kingstown, R.I., Sept. 2017.
iStock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Rhode Island’s truck tolling system must end within 48 hours, saying the program to fund repairs to the state’s bridges discriminates against out-of-state truckers and is unconstitutional.

The RhodeWorks tolling system was begun in 2018 to create a funding stream for repairs to about 650 bridges in the state that were either structurally deficient or close to becoming structurally deficient. But U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith wrote the system aimed at commercial tractor-trailers “was enacted with a discriminatory purpose."

Smith's 91-page ruling said the system violated a clause of the U.S. Constitution that bars states from passing legislation that discriminates against or excessively burdens interstate commerce. He wrote that an injunction to end the program “shall take effect 48 hours following entry of final judgment.”

The trucking industry filed a court challenge against the system in 2018, saying in part it discriminated against out-of-state economic interests in order to favor in-state interests. The state held the legal position that the federal court cannot restrain the collection of state taxes, such as tolls, and state matters should be adjudicated in state court.

“We told Rhode Island’s leaders from the start that their crazy scheme was not only discriminatory, but illegal,” said Chris Spear, president and chief executive of the American Trucking Associations, in a statement Wednesday. “We’re pleased the court agreed.”

The other plaintiffs were Cumberland Farms Inc., M&M Transport Services Inc. and New England Motor Freight.

The state has collected about $101 million in tolls since 2018, including nearly $40 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to a state Transportation Department. Tolls are collected electronically via gantries spanning the state’s major highways.

The decision sets a standard that prevents other states from setting up similar tolling systems, said Rhode Island Trucking Association President Chris Maxwell.

“Had we not prevailed, these tolls would have spread across the country and this ruling sends a strong signal to other states that trucking is not to be targeted as a piggy bank,” he said.

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo signed the bill authorizing the tolls in 2016, and the state began collecting them in 2018. Raimondo justified tolling trucks, saying big rigs caused the most damage to roads.

The state is considering its options, according to a statement from the office of current Democratic Gov. Dan McKee. But the administration reiterated that it is not considering tolling passenger vehicles.

“As this ruling has just come out, our team is reviewing the decision and evaluating next steps,” the statement said.

The suit was at first dismissed by a federal district court which said it lacked jurisdiction and the case should be heard in state court. But t he 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 reversed the lower court ruling, sending it back to district court.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
Shipping Giant Wins Another Ruling in Battle Over Port
September 20, 2022
Marina in Frombrok, Poland, Sept. 2020.
New Waterway Aims to Cut Poland's Dependence on Russia
September 19, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
September 16, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1349590004
Logistics
Port Operator Owes $21M in Buyout Dispute
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
Logistics
Shipping Giant Wins Another Ruling in Battle Over Port
The cargo ship MSC Maya in the Suez Canal, Ismailia, Egypt, Nov. 2017.
Logistics
Egypt to Raise Suez Canal Fees
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
Logistics
Shipping Giant Wins Another Ruling in Battle Over Port
DP World alleges that a rival pressured the government to expel it from the port.
September 20, 2022
The cargo ship MSC Maya in the Suez Canal, Ismailia, Egypt, Nov. 2017.
Logistics
Egypt to Raise Suez Canal Fees
The Suez Canal Authority will add 10% to the fees for cargo ships and 15% for oil and gas vessels.
September 19, 2022
Marina in Frombrok, Poland, Sept. 2020.
Logistics
New Waterway Aims to Cut Poland's Dependence on Russia
The unfinished canal would bypass Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
September 19, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
A provision regarding unpaid time off for medical procedures was a key sticking point.
September 16, 2022
FedEx delivery truck in Springfield, Ill., June 21, 2011.
Logistics
FedEx to Close Stores, Halt Hiring
The company cited "significantly" worse macroeconomic trends.
September 16, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Hires Ford Executive as Next CEO
Joe Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford's global auto business.
September 16, 2022
Ferguson Truck
Logistics
Ferguson, Ford Explore Alternative Fuels for Commercial Fleets
Ford will place a prototype chassis in Ferguson's fleet for six months.
September 15, 2022
Einride Pod Germany 1
Logistics
Einride's Driverless Electric Freight Trucks Go Live in Germany
A charging grid along Germany's most important commercial routes and neighboring trade regions will be implemented.
September 15, 2022
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The strike could have shut down rail lines across the country.
September 15, 2022
A BNSF train east of Hardin, Mont., July 15, 2020.
Logistics
Businesses, White House Plan for Possible Rail Strike
Railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials.
September 14, 2022
I Stock 944634584
Logistics
Cargo Planes Boost Boeing Sales
UPS accounted for the aerospace giant's largest order.
September 14, 2022
Shekar Natarajan, chief supply chain officer at American Eagle Outfitters, demonstrates the 'Tag Along' shipping box system in New York, Aug. 5, 2022.
Logistics
Retail Executive Works to Modernize the Supply Chain
And he's taking a page from ride-sharing services.
September 14, 2022
I Stock 1044326612
Logistics
3M Opens East Coast Shipping Hub
The site will focus on shipments to Asia amid ongoing congestion along the West Coast.
September 13, 2022
Bailey rail yard, North Platte, Neb., July 2014.
Logistics
Pressure Mounts on Railroads, Unions to Reach Deal
A strike deadline looms at the end of the week.
September 13, 2022