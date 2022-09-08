Galco Announces Distributor Partnership with Schaltbau

Galco
Sep 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 48 06 Pm

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics, a global distributor of industrial electronic components, has announced a new strategic distributor partnership with Schaltbau.

Building off a very long and successful history in providing safety-critical DC switching components to the railway industry, Schaltbau is a leading international supplier of safety-relevant electromechanical components for emerging markets like new energy, new industry, e-mobility and automotive.

“At Galco, we are continuously evolving and assessing future trends to better serve our customers,” said Bill Abbe, vice president of marketing for Galco. “Partnering with Schaltbau will allow us to meet the growing demand for customers in the automotive and transportation industries.”

Galco will carry Schaltbau products including their best-selling C310 series of bidirectional DC contactors and LV charging connector series. You can see the full range of products at Galco.com.

“We continue to see market growth in renewable energy systems and a steady ramp-up of electric vehicle production, which makes switching of DC loads an important safety topic. Our high-quality bidirectional DC contactors ensure consumer safety in charging stations and EVs, while our LV connectors are ideal for fast charging applications,” said Jim Tullo, president of Schaltbau North America. “Aligning ourselves with Galco was a next logical step for us as we grow our business so that we may continue to provide a high level of personalization and expertise to our customers.”

In addition to their partnership, Galco will co-host exhibitor space with Schaltbau during The Battery Show at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, Sept. 13-15.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
UPS driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
UPS Holiday Hiring Holds Steady
September 8, 2022
Image004
Digi-Key Announces Distribution Agreement with Schneider Electric
September 1, 2022
The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship on the seabed off Gibraltar, Aug. 30, 2022.
Cargo Ship Beached After Collision in Bay of Gibraltar
August 30, 2022
Related Stories
UPS driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
Logistics
UPS Holiday Hiring Holds Steady
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train as it approaches a crossing, Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Logistics
3 Rail Unions Announce Tentative Deal with 24% Raises
Shipping containers at the Port of Baltimore, Aug. 12, 2022.
Logistics
Six Months into War, Russian Goods Still Flowing to U.S.
I Stock 1307848688
Logistics
Shurtape Partners with Nastro Technologies
More in Logistics
UPS driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
Logistics
UPS Holiday Hiring Holds Steady
The parcel giant will again add more than 100,000 seasonal workers.
September 8, 2022
Image004
Logistics
Digi-Key Announces Distribution Agreement with Schneider Electric
Digi-Key now offers a competitive selection of Schneider Electric’s power, automation and control, and sensor products.
September 1, 2022
The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship on the seabed off Gibraltar, Aug. 30, 2022.
Logistics
Cargo Ship Beached After Collision in Bay of Gibraltar
The ship was carrying steel bars when it collided with a liquefied natural gas carrier.
August 30, 2022
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train as it approaches a crossing, Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Logistics
3 Rail Unions Announce Tentative Deal with 24% Raises
But the two largest rail unions still haven't been able to reach a deal.
August 30, 2022
Shipping containers at the Port of Baltimore, Aug. 12, 2022.
Logistics
Six Months into War, Russian Goods Still Flowing to U.S.
Thousands of shipments of metals, rubber, wood and other goods have arrived since February.
August 26, 2022
I Stock 1307848688
Logistics
Shurtape Partners with Nastro Technologies
The companies will collaborate on innovative scannable tape products.
August 23, 2022
I Stock 1253294719
Logistics
Multiple Supply Chain Risks Accelerate Reshoring
Supply chain gaps and the need for greater self-sufficiency are major factors driving reshoring.
August 23, 2022
I Stock 1048818390
E-Commerce
The Anatomy of a Highly Optimized E-Commerce Distribution Center
Companies are increasingly leveraging metal buildings to meet demand for more space.
August 22, 2022
Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, U.K., Aug. 21, 2022.
Logistics
Strike at Major Port Adds to Industrial Chaos
Nearly 2,000 workers walked off their jobs over pay, raising fears of severe supply chain problems.
August 22, 2022
A BNSF Railway train in Seattle, July 27, 2015.
Logistics
Rail Union Says Plan for Contract Deal Doesn't Address Concerns
It doesn't do enough to address concerns about working conditions.
August 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 18 At 9 01 20 Am
Logistics
Cargo Ship Breakdown Blocks River Traffic
Authorities said the problem did not appear to stem from low water levels.
August 18, 2022
Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it dismisses employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more similar lawsuits, including Hersey's case, looms over the railroad.
Logistics
Disqualified for Disabilities, Railroad Workers Fight Back
The federal lawsuits could prove costly to Union Pacific.
August 18, 2022
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, June 15, 2021, Galesburg, Ill.
Logistics
Railroad Dispute Plan Calls for 24% Raises
Railroads and unions will use the recommendations as the basis for a new round of negotiations.
August 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 05 47 Pm
Logistics
Bluegrass Supply Chain Announces $25M Expansion
The third-party logistics firm aims to bolster its reach in the automotive and food & beverage sectors.
August 15, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 4 2
Logistics
Winsupply Makes 1st Delivery by Drone
The supplier successfully flew a flow control part to a store three miles away.
August 15, 2022