Galco Announces Distributor Partnership with Schaltbau

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics, a global distributor of industrial electronic components, has announced a new strategic distributor partnership with Schaltbau.

Building off a very long and successful history in providing safety-critical DC switching components to the railway industry, Schaltbau is a leading international supplier of safety-relevant electromechanical components for emerging markets like new energy, new industry, e-mobility and automotive.

“At Galco, we are continuously evolving and assessing future trends to better serve our customers,” said Bill Abbe, vice president of marketing for Galco. “Partnering with Schaltbau will allow us to meet the growing demand for customers in the automotive and transportation industries.”

Galco will carry Schaltbau products including their best-selling C310 series of bidirectional DC contactors and LV charging connector series. You can see the full range of products at Galco.com.

“We continue to see market growth in renewable energy systems and a steady ramp-up of electric vehicle production, which makes switching of DC loads an important safety topic. Our high-quality bidirectional DC contactors ensure consumer safety in charging stations and EVs, while our LV connectors are ideal for fast charging applications,” said Jim Tullo, president of Schaltbau North America. “Aligning ourselves with Galco was a next logical step for us as we grow our business so that we may continue to provide a high level of personalization and expertise to our customers.”

In addition to their partnership, Galco will co-host exhibitor space with Schaltbau during The Battery Show at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, Sept. 13-15.