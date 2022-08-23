Shurtape Technologies Announces Partnership with Nastro Technologies

HICKORY, N.C. — Shurtape Technologies LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, announced a partnership with Nastro Technologies, a tech startup specializing in asset tracking technology located in San Antonio, Texas.

The two companies have combined their expertise to launch an innovative line of scannable adhesive tape and label products that will allow users to link digital information and media (photos, documents, text, GPS location data, etc.) to physical places, with access to “live” information via an easy-to-use mobile app.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Nastro and the upcoming launch of the new scannable tape and label product line,” said Scott Sommers, vice president of insights and innovation at Shurtape. “Nastro has great insights and expertise in applying tracking tools to everyday workplace needs for material tracking and information sharing, and their tools naturally complement our adhesive product capabilities and the industries we serve.”

Nastro is an early-stage startup that began with a vision to link digital communications to real-world objects and locations using nothing more than a scannable code printed on a roll of tape and a smartphone.

To achieve this vision, Nastro invented a continuously unique barcode that represents a profound leap forward from traditional barcodes or QR code technology by eliminating the need to preconfigure and print hardwired QR labels – instead, allowing it to be printed on a roll of tape. Nastro’s scannable code allows users to simply apply a piece of coded tape, scan the code using an app and a mobile device, and then assign instructions or links to the code that can be accessed by anyone using the app.

As an established adhesives expert and manufacturer, Shurtape partnered with Nastro to bring the technology to a wider industry segment, while expanding the accessibility of the product.

“Shurtape’s long-standing relationships in the marketplace and the awareness they have built for the Duck® brand make them an exceptional fit for our company,” said Catherine Chapman, co-founder of Nastro Technologies. “By combining our product’s unique software edge with Shurtape’s adhesive expertise, these new products will deliver practical solutions that are simple and affordable to integrate into real-world work environments.”

Shurtape signed an exclusive agreement with Nastro in May, and the products will be available to industrial markets under the Duck Pro® by Shurtape brand in the fourth quarter of this year. Shurtape will produce the tape solutions and Nastro will manage the free tracking app and its subscriptions. More product details and specifications are slated for release later this year.