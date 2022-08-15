Bluegrass Supply Chain Announces $25M Expansion

Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development
Aug 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 05 47 Pm
BSG

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that third-party logistics provider Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC will locate a new operation in Warren County.

The $25 million investment would create 110 full-time jobs as the company expands its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets.

“I want to thank the leaders at Bluegrass Supply Chain Services for growing the company’s presence in Bowling Green and continuing to serve key industries in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “This investment highlights the continued growth of existing businesses in our state, which play an integral role in building a brighter future for Kentuckians.”

BSC leaders will co-develop and lease a facility in Bowling Green in partnership with Sunnyside Gott REIG, which operates under the same ownership as BSC, for office and warehousing space, the company’s second location in the community. The operation will allow BSC to better serve customers throughout Kentucky and the surrounding region. Company leaders expect work on the project to begin in October 2022 and be completed by January 2024.

“We are excited to develop a new corporate office, warehouse space and a truck facility to support our operations in Bowling Green and Warren County,” said BSC CEO John Higgins. “This community has been fantastic for our business. The location provides us easy access to the new connector road to Interstate 65 and close proximity to many of our customers.”

BSC, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in September, provides value-added warehousing and supply chain services to customers within the automotive, food and beverage and consumer products sectors. The company offers warehousing, reverse logistics, e-commerce fulfillment and transportation management services across a six-state region, with approximately 40% of its customer base located in Kentucky. Its sister company, Bluegrass Dedicated, also is based in Bowling Green and operates a fleet of 100 trucks that provide transportation services to customers throughout the United States.

The project adds to Kentucky’s strength in distribution and logistics. Since the start of the Beshear administration, companies within the sector have announced over 5,700 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs across more than 90 facility expansion and new-location projects with $608 million in private-sector investment in the commonwealth.

August 4, 2022
A container ships passes Pfalzgrafenstein castle in the middle of the river Rhine in Kaub, Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Rhine carries low water after a long drought period.
Shippers Prepare for Worst as Rhine Levels Near Critical Low
August 15, 2022
U.S. Postal Service mail trucks, Indianapolis, Aug. 2019.
USPS to Request Rate Increase Due to Inflation, DeJoy Says
August 11, 2022
U.S. Department of Labor, Washington, Sept. 2019.
Feds Say Warehouse Operator Owes $1M in Back Wages
August 9, 2022
