Mazak Announces Distribution Changes

The changes will impact distribution across five states.

May 23rd, 2022
Mazak
Screen Shot 2022 05 23 At 2 50 48 Pm

FLORENCE, Ky. – Mazak has announced new distribution in northern Ohio, Virginia, southern West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

As of June 1, HEH Group subsidiary Motch & Eichele will provide sales and service support for Mazak customers in northern Ohio, while HEH Group subsidiary Crotts & Saunders will be responsible for the Carolinas, southern West Virginia and Virginia. Long-time distributors Premier Engineering and Pinnacle Machine Tools will continue to serve customers in the Southeast region with Premier providing support to customers in Georgia and Pinnacle providing support to customers in both Alabama and Tennessee.

With these changes, Mazak continues its commitment to maintaining a balanced model of direct sales and distribution in North America. In doing so, the company partners with only the best distributors, reflecting its steadfast commitment to continuous improvement, ongoing excellence and dedication to customers.

According to company president Dan Janka, Mazak’s balanced approach matches the pace of Mazak innovation in terms of production requirements and increased customer demand. This strategic approach also optimizes core competencies in various areas, ensuring customers have access to the resources they need to succeed.

  • The HEH Group, headquartered in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, is a family of four companies formed to provide leading manufacturing solutions to the industry. With the combined strengths and resources of each of its subsidiary companies, the HEH Group offers a variety of products and services that will keep Mazak customers competitive in their markets.
  • Motch & Eichele brings with it a team of dedicated field sales professionals and application engineers and automation specialists. The company will work closely with Mazak customers to deliver productive and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.
  • Crotts & Saunders provides complete machining, automation and inspection solutions. Its experienced team will ensure Mazak customers are equipped with solutions that improve the speed and quality of their processes while reducing overall production costs.

The HEH Group has formed a technical team to support Mazak users with rapid service and repair deployed from each distributor's territory. Their technicians are Mazak-trained and certified to deliver dependable service.

“The addition of the HEH Group to our network of distributors will not only enhance service and support, but most importantly their application experience and expertise will play a key role in the support of Mazak’s recently launched SYNCREX Swiss-style machine line,” said Janka. “Mazak customers will also benefit greatly from the group’s strong aftermarket service, automation integration capabilities and from their technology centers that are second-to-none.”

Motch & Eichele and Crotts & Saunders both maintain fully staffed full-service state-of-art technical centers for training and engineering support. These facilities also feature technology demonstration areas for customers to experience the latest manufacturing innovations from Mazak in action and processing real-world components.

These new and existing Mazak distributors are keenly focused on excellence, growth and providing outstanding service. In addition to the facilities of its distributors, Mazak maintains a network of Technology Centers and Technical Centers across North America to ensure customers receive the industry’s best service and support. Among those centers is Mazak’s Southeast Technology Center and its Florida Technical Center, both of which provide customers in the region with component machining demonstrations, experienced applications engineers and comprehensive training.

