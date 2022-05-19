ABB Announces Pennsylvania Distribution Center

The facility will supply electrical products to thousands of distributors and manufacturers.

May 19th, 2022
ABB
1000 Carson Ct Entrance
ABB

CARY, N.C. — ABB announced Wednesday that it will open a distribution center for its installation products division in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, creating more than 100 jobs.

Located within 80 miles of New York City and Philadelphia, the nearly 350,000-square-foot regional distribution center will supply a wide range of electrical products to thousands of contractors, distributors and industrial customers throughout the Northeast U.S.

“The United States is ABB’s largest single growth market, and the company has invested over $14 billion in the U.S. since 2010. Regionalizing our global supply chain in the Lehigh Valley community reduces our carbon footprint by bringing us closer to our customers to continue to meet their needs for safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions,” said Matthias Heilmann, president of ABB's installation products division. “This investment adds to over $100 million in installation products expansions and improvements we’ve made in the U.S. over the past few years to drive capacity and innovation.”

Expected to be fully operational in January 2023, the facility near Allentown — on nearly 10 acres in the Carson 33 park area of Palmer Township — will stock more than 5,000 electrical medium voltage, industrial and consumer market high-demand products, such as Ty-Rap cable ties, Color-Keyed lugs, Steel City commercial boxes and fittings, and Elastimold cable accessories. Creating this regional distribution center will help boost ABB’s inventory availability and decrease delivery times to customers in more than a dozen states by up to 50%. The facility adds to the existing installation products U.S. distribution footprint in Phoenix, Arizona, and Byhalia, Mississippi, and will help increase direct delivery routes from its Mississippi distribution center.

“Our commitment is to provide our customers with products and solutions when and where they’re needed for critical construction, utility, industrial and infrastructure projects,” said Ralph Donati, general manager, U.S. and Latin America, ABB installation products. “A range of employment opportunities will be posted on ABB’s career page for interested candidates to apply online.”

