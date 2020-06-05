Following UPS, FedEx Adds Shipping Surcharge Beginning June 8

A nearly identical surcharge from UPS began May 31.

Jun 5th, 2020
Mike Hockett
I Stock 1157133495 (1)
iStock

Earlier this week, FedEx’s website announced a new set of shipping “Peak Surcharges” that will begin Monday, June 8 aimed to offset increased operating costs incurred from a surge in residential deliveries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary surcharges include a 40 cent fee per package for the FedEx SmartPost packages; $30 per package for Oversize US domestic FedEx Express and FedEx Ground packages; and 30 cents per package for US domestic residential FedEx Express and FedEx Ground packages. Each surcharge will be effective until further notice.

“As the impact of the virus continues to generate a surge in residential deliveries and has also generated a surge in oversize, hard-to-handle packages, we have experienced increased operating costs across our network,” FedEx said.

United Parcel Service did essentially the same thing on May 31, enacting a surcharge that began for high-volume shippers like Amazon, Walmart and Target and those that ship oversized items.

FedEx noted that it not apply residential surcharges during the holiday season.

More in Logistics
I Stock 1169572096
Amazon Resuming Nonessential Shipments
This week, the company will begin to accept more products in its warehouses outside of the "essentials" it has prioritized since mid-March.
Apr 14th, 2020
I Stock 1157133495
FedEx, UPS Suspend Service Guarantees
The parcel logistics giants outlined measures taken to accommodate delays and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Logistics Management
Logistics Industry Divided Over Virus Impact
It is not easy to decipher which one of the two opinions is more justified.
Mar 26th, 2020
I Stock 1096694964 (1)
NAW to Pence: Don't Bypass Distributors
NAW expressed to Pence concerns over manufacturers sending critical products direct to end users amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Mar 25th, 2020
In this March 23, 2018 file photo, associates move bins filled with products at the loading dock of Amazon&apos;s then-new fulfillment center in Livonia, MI.
Nine Amazon Facilities Have Had Virus Cases
All nine cases have been reported over a span of eight days.
Mar 25th, 2020
I Stock 471332612
COVID-19 Disruption: What Distributors Should Do Next
As we won't see "business as usual" for a while, here are critical steps distributors need to take now to strengthen their positions for a new normal.
Mar 18th, 2020
An Amazon Fulfillment Center in the East San Francisco bay area.
Amazon Stocking Only Essentials
For the next three weeks, Amazon won't accept shipments of products that don't fit that criteria.
Mar 17th, 2020
Mb 35 Thumb
Most Mfgs. Expect Financial Impact from Virus
A new NAM survey shows a vast majority of manufacturers expect the virus to impact sales and that they're asking for clear guidelines.
Mar 16th, 2020
Id Label
Eco-Friendly, Linerless Tote Labels
It features a coated surface that makes it easier to apply and remove barcode tracking labels.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
UPS Names New CEO
David Abney will retire after a 46-year career with the logistics company.
Mar 12th, 2020
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, shelves where disinfectant wipes and sprays are usually displayed sit empty in a pharmacy in Providence, RI as confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise in the US. Legions of nervous hoarders are stocking up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products. Such hoarding that&apos;s expected to last for weeks has created big challenges for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services.
Spreading Virus Brings Fears, Stockpiling
Stockpiling is expected to last for weeks, resulting in a boon for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services, while also introducing logistical headaches.
Mar 6th, 2020
I Stock 1064950222
Coronavirus' Impact on Small Parcel Shipping
As COVID 19 continues to disrupt supply chains and logistics operations around the globe, see how the virus is impacting volume for major parcel carriers.
Mar 5th, 2020