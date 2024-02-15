Diverse Battery Solutions Can Help Warehouses of All Sizes

Exploring the benefits of mobile workstations.

Robert Brown
Feb 15, 2024
Warehouse Cart
Ultralife

Although any building that stores raw materials or manufactured goods before distribution is called a warehouse, there are vast differences from one building to another. For instance, the largest warehouses are the size of 90 football fields and store vast quantities of products. Others are small, with limited available space. However, in an ever-competitive world, all are likely to be under pressure to maximize productivity while maintaining a safe working environment. This can be realized through the implementation of technology, such as powered carts known as mobile workstations.

Robert Brown, marketing executive at industrial battery manufacturer Ultralife, explores the benefits that carts can bring to any size of warehouse and the crucial role that battery solutions play.

In online retail, next-day delivery is becoming increasingly expected by customers, so a large warehouse is likely to be tasked with processing hundreds of thousands of products per day — making every second count. For example, one staff member may need to apply around 1,000 labels per day to boxes scattered throughout the building. However, the nearest desktop computer may be several minutes’ walk away. Therefore, it is not time-efficient to have the operator walk to a desktop computer every time they need to print new labels, but there is likely to be room for a large cart, containing a desktop computer and printer, to be wheeled around so that they can print labels right next to the box they are sticking them to.

When wheeling a cart, it is not practical to keep unplugging the devices it is carrying from AC mains and, in a large warehouse, the nearest plug socket could be some distance from the packages it is processing. An alternative to AC mains is to attach a portable power solution that uses batteries to the side of the cart and use wires to connect it to each of the devices that are being powered — for example, desktop computers and printers. These devices may require more power than can be delivered by a single battery, so some power systems — such as Ultralife’s X5 — give the option to use multiple batteries. In the X5 Power System, one or two 276Wh hot-swappable Lithium Iron Phosphate smart batteries can be harnessed to give an output of 120VAC 60Hz, which can effectively power devices such as computers, monitors, USB hubs, scanners and printers up to a maximum of 150 watts.

From a safety perspective, large warehouses are likely to house many bulky packages weighing over 25 kilograms, which would be unsafe for a warehouse worker to carry to a desktop computer for processing. Therefore, a mobile cart can be used to process goods on the receiving dock before they are picked up by a forklift truck and placed in a rack several meters above the ground. Since there may not be an AC mains supply in the loading dock, and trailing wires could get tangled up between the boxes, battery-powered carts are well-suited for this application.

Although the X5 is the perfect way to bring safety and productivity benefits to large warehouses, where space is not a problem, smaller warehouses may not have room for a large cart and power solution to be used but, equally, may not be processing such a high volume of parcels. In those cases, small pole/mobile carts may be used instead, transporting a barcode scanner and a tablet computer that only require USB-C or USB-A power. For these warehouses, Ultralife has developed the X5-LITE charging solution. This utilizes the same 276Wh hot-swappable Lithium Iron Phosphate smart battery as the X5 Power System but in a small battery cradle.

In a small warehouse, the time needed to walk between packages and a desktop computer station may be considerably less, so it may seem like this does not have such a big impact on productivity. However, it can add up over time: 15 seconds every hour equates to 36.5 hours a year, which is nearly a full working week for a warehouse operative.

With regard to safety, trailing wires and extension cords can be hazardous particularly in a small warehouse, where there is not much room to get around. As well as not requiring an AC mains cord, battery-powered carts can house the cables for the devices they are transporting inside a plastic housing.

Although not all warehouses are the same, they can all benefit from using the latest battery technology to power carts that improve safety and productivity.

North Atlantic right whales on Cape Cod Bay, March 27, 2023.
Environmental Groups Sue Over Ship Speed Rules
February 14, 2024
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
Century-Old Pacific Northwest Bridge Due for Seismic Replacement
February 14, 2024
The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo sails toward the Port of Savannah, May, 26, 2021.
Lawmakers Seek Study to Deepen Georgia Harbor — Again
February 7, 2024
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
Logistics
Century-Old Pacific Northwest Bridge Due for Seismic Replacement
The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo sails toward the Port of Savannah, May, 26, 2021.
Logistics
Lawmakers Seek Study to Deepen Georgia Harbor — Again
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, center, leaves federal court in Boston, Jan 30, 2024.
Logistics
State Troopers Took Bribes to Pass Commercial Drivers
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
Logistics
Century-Old Pacific Northwest Bridge Due for Seismic Replacement
The bridge is at risk of collapse in the event of a major earthquake.
February 14, 2024
The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo sails toward the Port of Savannah, May, 26, 2021.
Logistics
Lawmakers Seek Study to Deepen Georgia Harbor — Again
A $937 million harbor expansion was just completed in 2022.
February 7, 2024
Ap24037723484462
Logistics
Postal Service Announces Plan to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
It was once chided for slow adoption of electric vehicles.
February 7, 2024
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, center, leaves federal court in Boston, Jan 30, 2024.
Logistics
State Troopers Took Bribes to Pass Commercial Drivers
Six people have been charged in connection with the scheme.
February 7, 2024
Osprey® Metal Powder Production, Eiga
Logistics
Sandvik Reaches Distribution Agreement with KBM Advanced Materials
The collaboration will increase the availability of Osprey metal powders in the U.S.
January 30, 2024
A UPS truck on a street in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Says it's Eliminating About 12,000 Jobs
The parcel giant is also looking at options for its Coyote truck load brokerage business.
January 30, 2024
Warehouse
Logistics
10 Easy Tips to Increase Warehouse Safety
Of particular concern are accidents involving collisions between forklifts or other vehicles.
January 29, 2024
President Biden speaks with iron workers and others near the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024.
Logistics
Biden Announces $5B for Infrastructure Funding at Deteriorating Bridge
The money would, in part, fix the John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
January 26, 2024
The Suez Canal from Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015.
Logistics
China Says it's Working to De-escalate Tensions in the Red Sea
Attacks on container ships in the area have upended global trade.
January 25, 2024
Monaghan Tooling Adds Vergnano
Logistics
Monaghan Tooling Group Named Distributor for Vergnano Taps, Hobs
The Italian company makes more than 2 million taps per year.
January 24, 2024
Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
Logistics
Amazon Fined for 'Excessively Intrusive' Warehouse Staff Monitoring
France's privacy watchdog slapped the e-commerce giant with a fine equivalent to $35 million.
January 24, 2024
Cargo ships wait in Panama Bay for transit through the Panama Canal, Panama City, Jan. 17, 2024.
Logistics
Panama Canal Traffic Slashed Amid Drought
Low water levels could cost between $500 million and $700 million this year.
January 19, 2024
The container ship COSCO Development is guided under the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah, Ga., May 11, 2017.
Logistics
Georgia Awards Contract to Raise Savannah Bridge, Accommodate Bigger Cargo Ships
Construction on the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is expected to begin in early 2025.
January 9, 2024
Teamsters protest near the DHL Express Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger Ky., Dec. 8, 2023.
Logistics
DHL Workers Strike at Critical Air Cargo Hub
Ramp and tug workers, who load and unload airplane cargo, voted to organize with the Teamsters earlier this year.
December 11, 2023