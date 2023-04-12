Nearshoring Production to Mexico: Examining the Benefits and Risks

A long-predicted shift toward Mexico is already underway — and accelerating rapidly.

Ben Lussier
Apr 12, 2023
Calexico Sentri Port of Entry, Calexico, Calif.
Calexico Sentri Port of Entry, Calexico, Calif.
iStock

In a quest for supply chain resilience amid geopolitical tensions, an increasing number of U.S. manufacturers are seriously considering Mexico’s potential as a nearshoring destination.

For U.S. manufacturers, nearshoring (or near-sourcing) means moving production sites or supplier networks closer to home — in Mexico or Canada, instead of Asia. Industry professionals predicted that a shift toward Mexico would happen slowly, but recent data shows supply chain reconfiguration is already well underway and accelerating rapidly. Consider these statistics:

  • 88% of U.S.-based small and medium-sized businesses plan to use suppliers in the U.S. or Mexico in 2023, according to Gartner-owned Capterra.
  • Mexico exported $382 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in the first 10 months of 2022 — that’s an increase of 20% over the same period in 2021.

Why Mexico? Advantages Over China

When compared with China, traditionally “the world’s factory,” Mexico is an attractive nearshoring location for several reasons. For one, basic geography allows for faster shipping, easier travel, and time zone benefits that China cannot provide. 

Rising cost in China is another factor. Though the astronomical ocean freight rates we saw in 2021 have cooled for now, it is still far more expensive to ship from Asia than it is to ship from Mexico. Inexpensive labor used to offset high freight costs, but that is no longer the case, as competition among Chinese factories has resulted in labor shortages and higher wages. 

According to consultancy AlixPartners, the average manufacturing labor cost in Mexico is $4.80 per hour, compared to $6.50 per hour in China. Natural gas prices are also 50-170% higher in China.

Geopolitical benefits are also at play since the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico is currently strong. Goods imported from Mexico can enter the U.S. duty-free thanks to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and Mexico has a good reputation for protecting intellectual property. Manufacturers in Mexico don’t have to share IP or product details with the central government—a notable advantage over China.

Why Not Mexico? Additional Costs, Considerations and Risks

There are several factors to consider before completely removing business from China. While Mexico is a viable option for nearshoring, it will never have the huge domestic market or manufacturing scale that China has. Chinese labor is more expensive per hour, but if the workers have more experience and better skills, they may work faster with a lower error rate compared to workers in other countries. 

A company’s total production cost is also impacted by total labor required to manufacture a product. If more labor is required to make a product, choosing a low-cost labor country is important. But in industries like textiles or automotive, where automation has replaced much of the labor needed, rising wages have less of an impact. 

Further, there are security concerns associated with Mexico. Cartel violence, highway robberies, and carjackings continue to cause problems that may throw the risk-reward ratio into question. 

Best Practices for Making the Shift

Before moving operations or vendors from Asia to Mexico, manufactures should take the following measures: 

  • Perform a thorough cost analysis to determine if you can maintain your margins. Look at total cost of logistics, import duties, potential penalties, and inventory carrying costs. Weigh labor prices against productivity rates, and determine the added value associated with quality, proximity to customers, and less geopolitical risk.
  • Make changes gradually to reduce risk. That way, you can work out any production issues one product line at a time to avoid disruptions.
  • Set short-term contracts with suppliers. This gives you more flexibility if you must make changes due to demand fluctuations.
  • Study the local culture. To avoid culture shock down the road, familiarize yourself with local holidays and business norms ahead of time. 

Consider a Distributor to Optimize Sourcing

While China’s importance to the manufacturing world won’t disappear anytime soon, we will likely continue to see regional supply chain networks developing in Mexico and other countries like India, Vietnam, and Taiwan. 

A distributor that has strong relationships with both domestic and foreign suppliers can help you optimize sourcing and determine the most cost-effective, risk-averse path forward.

Ben Lussier oversees strategy, operations and sales for Blue Ribbon Fastener, a full-service distributor of imported and domestically produced industrial fasteners and class C components.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
March 28, 2023
A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023.
Norfolk Southern Won't Push for 1-Person Train Crews
March 24, 2023
Two badger cubs in the Szeged Game Park in Szeged, Hungary, April 12, 2006.
Badgers Burrow Under Train Tracks, Forcing Delays
March 22, 2023
Related Stories
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Logistics
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal, Nov. 10, 2021, Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
EPA Approves California Rules Phasing Out Diesel Trucks
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Logistics
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Won't Push for 1-Person Train Crews
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Logistics
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
Several of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials.
March 28, 2023
A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Won't Push for 1-Person Train Crews
The embattled railroad made the announcement with the nation’s largest rail union.
March 24, 2023
Two badger cubs in the Szeged Game Park in Szeged, Hungary, April 12, 2006.
Logistics
Badgers Burrow Under Train Tracks, Forcing Delays
The animals are a protected species in the Netherlands.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1213824480
Logistics
Feds Recover $1.1M from San Diego Logistics Companies
The employers paid some workers less than $2.50 per hour.
March 21, 2023
A Norfolk Southern train after derailing in Calhoun County, Ala., March 9, 2023.
Logistics
Derailed Train Lacked Required Control Couplers
Federal investigators released preliminary reports from its review of Norfolk Southern.
March 21, 2023
Robot
Logistics
Agility Launches Multi-Purpose Robot Made for Logistics Work
A fleet of Digits will be able to switch between applications depending on current warehouse needs and seasonal shifts.
March 20, 2023
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2023
Logistics
Ohio Sues Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Train Derailment
The state wants to ensure the railroad pays for cleanup and environmental damage.
March 16, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Logistics
First Major U.S. Railroad Merger in 2 Decades Will Go Forward
Their coupling will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico and the United States.
March 15, 2023
Ship
Logistics
Future Cargo Ships Could Be Powered by Wind
As part of the two-year development program, scientists will test the impact of a retractable 20-meter-high FastRig wing-sail.
March 14, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Group Warns that Car Flaw Could Cause Derailments
Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in a derailment last weekend in Ohio.
March 10, 2023
A derailed freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway near Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Propose Safety Reforms After Fiery Derailment
But it’s not clear if the changes will be enough to satisfy regulators and lawmakers.
March 9, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
Outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses has turned high-level attention to railroad safety.
March 9, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Safety Agency Opens Probe of Norfolk Southern Rail Accidents
The NTSB says it will begin a broad look at the company's safety culture.
March 8, 2023
This is a locator map for the Suez Canal and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, with its capital, Cairo.
Logistics
Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Suez Canal
Traffic through the global waterway was not impacted.
March 6, 2023