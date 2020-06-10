Amazon Sued After Worker's Family Member Dies of COVID-19

The lawsuit is accusing Amazon of boosting productivity at the expense of safety.

Jun 10th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsAnna Wells
 

Reuters has reported that a New York Amazon employee has been joined by two other colleagues in filing a lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, alleging the company is fostering the spread of coronavirus due to its unsafe working conditions.

Barbara Chandler, a worker at Amazon’s Staten Island DC, reportedly contracted COVID-19 in March and over the subsequent weeks, several of her family members contracted it as well including a cousin who died in April of related complications.

And the lawsuit has some pretty harsh accusations as to the role of Chandler’s employer. While Amazon contends that it is following guidance for COVID-specific work safety, the suit alleges that warehouse employees are forced to work at “dizzying speeds, even if doing so prevents them from socially distancing, washing their hands, and sanitizing their work spaces.”

The lawsuit is accusing Amazon of boosting productivity at the expense of safety as it navigated a surge in e-commerce spending, calling it a “place of danger.”

And despite spending $800 million on safety measures related to COVID-19 -- including masks, additional cleaning and temperature monitoring -- Amazon has still had some 800 workers test positive for the virus.

Amazon is not the only business facing lawsuits over COVID-19. Tyson was recently sued by the family of a worker who allegedly contracted the virus while working at a Texas meatpacking plant and later died.

More
Hd Supply 09u
HD Supply Still Committed to Seperation
In the company's Q1, which spanned Feb. 3 to May 3, its Facilities Maintenance segment fared far worse than its Construction & Industrial segment.
Jun 9th, 2020
New Pig Sized
Non-Slip Markers, Mats Promote Social Distancing
The mats can be sanitized with mop or floor scrubber, vacuumed or swept off frequently without affecting performance.
Jun 8th, 2020
Pictured: The result of just-in-time manufacturing and a global pandemic.
The Just-in-Time Tribe
The COVID-19 mess has exposed some serious flaws in the system.
Jun 5th, 2020
Ep6tn
COVID-19 Impact: Signs of Life as Some Manufacturers Bounce Back
Despite looming supply chain challenges, some are creeping towards recovery.
Jun 4th, 2020
Dg Grainger Black
Grainger CEO Addresses George Floyd Aftermath
Read Grainger CEO DG Macpherson's letter sent to all company employees.
Jun 4th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Trims Sales Staff as Safety Line Spikes
The vast majority of those cuts were in branch and onsite personnel.
Jun 4th, 2020
Grainger Fabory
Grainger Divesting Fabory to Dutch Firm
Acquired in 2011 for $344 million, Fabory is a specialist distributor of fastener products in Western Europe.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Factory With Flag 5e9a022b905c5
NAM CEO: This is Not a Time to Sit Back
'If we fail, America will not endure. If we are to succeed, it must be together.'
Jun 2nd, 2020
Wesco Anixter 5eb02146d7e22
WESCO, Anixter Announce Future Leaders
See who will lead the $17 billion combined company, of which the completed merger is expected in Q2 or Q3 of this year.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Merger I Stock
April/May Industrial Supply M&A Recap
While April was nearly an empty field of M&A activity in industrial supply, May showed signs of life.
Jun 1st, 2020
Mars Supply Logoasd
Acquisition, New Website for Mars Supply
Mars boosts its Minnesota and Midwest presence by adding nearby MTS, based 10 miles to the East of Mars' Bloomington headquarters.
Jun 1st, 2020
Asg
ID's May/June 2020 Digital Edition
ID's May/June digital edition features our 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations Report, packed with data on how distributors are faring and operating across a number of key business areas. Grainger subsidiary Zoro.com is also profiled.
Jun 1st, 2020