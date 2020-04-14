Report Shows New Attitudes Towards Trade, Health Initiatives

48% of respondents to a recent survey plan on diversifying their supply chain.

Apr 14th, 2020
Sikich, a leading industry analyst, recently published a report detailing the industrial sector’s current thoughts and future plans relating to recent and evolving market dynamics.

As it relates to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), 63% of manufacturers and distributors with revenues of less than $500M feel the impact will be positive.

58% of businesses this size also feel the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement will be positive.

72% of manufacturers and distributors with revenues of more than $500M feel the USMCA will be positive. 67% of businesses this size also feel the USCETA will benefit their business.

In response to these new trade developments:
    •    56% are manufacturing more products or components in the U.S. 
    •    61% feel the impact of the Trump Administration’s trade policies will benefit their business. 

43% feel the election of Joe Biden would have a positive impact on their company.

To more effectively manage health initiatives going forward:
    •    48% of respondents plan on diversifying their supply chain over various geographic regions. 
    •    39% plan to close manufacturing operations in high-risk countries. 
    •    25% plan on bringing more operations to the U.S. from other countries. 

