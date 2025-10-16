Snap-on Q3 Earnings Up Despite 'Unprecedented Trade Turbulence'

CEO Nick Pinchuk described the results as "encouraging."

Industrial Distribution Staff
Oct 16, 2025
Snap On I Stock 2206420795
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Tool company Snap-on Incorporated announced its third quarter 2025 results, beating Wall Street earnings estimates.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company reported third-quarter net income of $265.4 million, on revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

The company’s Commercial & Industrial segment sales showed an organic decline of 0.8%, but the company was able to post a slight increase due to favorable currency translation. Snap-on blamed the decline on reductions in Asia Pacific business, though it said the dip was partially offset by increased activity by customers in critical industries and specialty torque.

Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer described the third quarter as “encouraging,” adding that the results demonstrate the company’s “continuing momentum in meeting and overcoming the considerable uncertainty and the unprecedented trade turbulence of these days.”



 

Latest in Home
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
October 8, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
October 16, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
October 16, 2025
Dnow Istock 1445779769 3 Jkht K Nbek
DNOW Reveals Leadership Team for Post-Merger Company
October 16, 2025
Related Stories
Denton Winwater Sized
Operations
Winsupply Opens Spinoff 'Local Company' Denton County Winwater
I Stock 1409352967
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires Power Rite Products
OZ Lifting President Steve Napieralski prepares to cut the ribbon at the company's new facility, Oct. 7, 2025, Winona, Minn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OZ Lifting Opens New Minnesota Hub
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 14, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
The company revealed the retirement of a key regional president and added an SVP of datacom.
October 16, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
Operations
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
The partnership hopes to provide OEMs and manufacturers with scalable integrated industrial solutions.
October 16, 2025
Dnow Istock 1445779769 3 Jkht K Nbek
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DNOW Reveals Leadership Team for Post-Merger Company
DNOW's pending merger with MRC Global will tap into talent from both firms.
October 16, 2025
Wajax I Stock 1339925210 683e010196d90
Operations
Wajax to Begin CEO Succession Plan
Current CEO Iggy Domagalski said it was "the right time."
October 15, 2025
Denton Winwater Sized
Operations
Winsupply Opens Spinoff 'Local Company' Denton County Winwater
Winsupply has the goal to open 20 new Local Companies across its U.S. footprint in 2025.
October 15, 2025
I Stock 1409352967
Mergers & Acquisitions
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires Power Rite Products
The New Jersey company is a leading supplier of mechanical power transmission products.
October 13, 2025
OZ Lifting President Steve Napieralski prepares to cut the ribbon at the company's new facility, Oct. 7, 2025, Winona, Minn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OZ Lifting Opens New Minnesota Hub
The company’s new facility is four times larger than its previous location.
October 13, 2025
Ep433
Video
ABB to Sell Robotics Division for $5.4 Billion
An engineering brand synonymous with bots will divest its robotics division.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 1311102192
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Third Quarter Sales, Earnings
The distributor’s earnings, however, still fell short of forecasts.
October 13, 2025
I Stock 2236593488
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's Completes Foundation Building Materials Acquisition
The $8.8 billion deal adds FBM’s over 370 North American locations.
October 10, 2025
I Stock 2205126528
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steel Fabricator, Distributor Acquires Fellow Texas Manufacturer
Race Rock said the deal would bolster its position in the infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.
October 10, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a985268360612cd81awxaiy7wmgd raj Kfo5 S0n
Technology & Software
Sonepar Says Its Digital Job Center Hit $2B in Sales
The company added that the project management platform also grew 30% year-over-year.
October 9, 2025
I Stock 2182114979 Credit Dilok Klaisataporn
Operations
How to Talk Price Hikes Without Losing Your Customers
Too many leaders put off these conversations or try to absorb all the impact themselves.
October 9, 2025
Ep431
Video
Manufacturer Sues Automation Company Over Troubled Factory Overhaul
The maker of windows and doors says that its equipment is more than two years overdue.
October 9, 2025