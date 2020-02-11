China Still Mostly Closed Down as Virus Deaths Pass 1,000

The Chinese mainland has almost 43,000 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.

Joe McDonald
Feb 11th, 2020
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. China&apos;s daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating.
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. China's daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China remains mostly closed for business, as the daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time, pushing the total above 1,000.

Despite the official end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, many remained at home on Tuesday with around 60 million people under virtual quarantine.

President Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the outbreak is abating.

Authorities in Hong Kong evacuated people from an apartment block where four were found to be infected, raising fears the virus may be spreading through plumbing, similar to what happened in 2003's deadly SARS outbreak.

The Latest developments:

XI SEEKS TO BOOST MORALE

In a bid to boost morale, Xi visited a community health center in Beijing and expressed confidence in the “war against the disease.”

Xi wore a surgical mask and had his temperature taken before expressing his thanks to health workers on behalf of the ruling Communist Party and government. "We will most definitely win this people's war," he said during his Monday visit, videos of which were repeated every hour Tuesday on state television's news channel.

Much of Xi's message was focused on calling for citizens to follow the party's dictates and aimed at minimizing the potentially massive economic impact of the outbreak.

His appearance came amid questioning of the government's handling of the crisis, particularly the failure of local officials in the worst-hit city of Wuhan to clarify the extent of the outbreak. Public anger has been inflamed over the death of a young doctor sickened by the virus who had been threatened along with seven others by police for warning of the potential for a major outbreak as early as December.

PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICIALS SACKED

With the death toll from the virus topping 1,000 and no end in sight, heads are beginning to roll among officials for mismanaging the crisis.

While no central government-level officials have lost their jobs, state media reported Tuesday that the top health officials in Hubei province, which surrounds the epicenter of Wuhan, have been relieved of their duties.

No specific reasons were given, although the province's initial response was deemed slow and ineffective. Speculation that higher-level cadres could be sacked has simmered, but doing so could spark political infighting and be a tacit admission that the Communist Party dropped the ball.

The virus outbreak has become the latest political challenge for the party and its leader, Xi, who despite accruing more political power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, has struggled to handle crises on multiple fronts. Those include a sharply slowing domestic economy, the trade war with the U.S. and push-back on China's increasingly aggressive foreign policies.

Almost all of the deaths reported Monday were in Wuhan and surrounding cities. The number of newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to 42,638 on the Chinese mainland.

RISKS OF RESTARTING BUSINESS

The crossing of more grim thresholds is dimming optimism that the near-quarantine of some 60 million people and other disease control measures are working.

The restart of business poses a risk of further spreading the virus, but the country has little recourse, said Cong Liang, secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's main economic planning body.

“Without the reopening of businesses, in the short term, it will affect the supply of medical material and ... in the long run, it will affect the supply of all kinds of production and life materials and will make the control and prevention efforts on the front line unsustainable. The target of defeating the epidemic will not be reached,” Cong said at a news conference.

With about 60 million people under virtual quarantine and rigid travel restrictions, any return to normalcy on a national level is still weeks or months away.

HONG KONG

In Hong Kong, authorities evacuated some residents of an apartment block after two cases among those living there raised suspicion that the virus may be spreading through the building's plumbing.

It was reminiscent of the SARS outbreak that killed hundreds in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The biggest number of connected cases in that outbreak were in one apartment complex where the virus spread through sewage pipes.

Health officials called it a precautionary measure after a 62-year-old woman diagnosed with the virus Tuesday was found living 10 floors below a man who was earlier confirmed with the virus. The woman’s son and daughter-in-law who live with her were among seven new cases reported Thursday, raising the city’s total tally to 49.

The 34 households evacuated live vertically above or below the woman and share the same sewage system. A modified toilet drainage pipe in her unit may have helped spread the virus and officials are checking if any other units have made such alternations while they disinfect the building.

US SUSPENDS VISA SERVICES, EVACUEES SET TO LEAVE QUARANTINE

Among the growing number of travel restrictions, the U.S. said that, as of Monday, it is suspending regular visa services at the embassy in Beijing and consulates general in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang. The Consulate General in Wuhan has already been closed and its staff evacuated.

A presidential proclamation issued Feb. 2 already banned entry to the U.S. to foreigners or non-permanent residents who had been in China fewer than 14 days prior to their arrival. Exceptions were made for foreign diplomats, flight crew and family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 evacuees prepared Tuesday to end their two-week quarantine at a Southern California military base where they have been living since flying out of China.

None of those who flew into March Air Reserve Base has tested positive for the disease, health authorities said, although one evacuee at another base was found to have the highly infectious virus and was in hospital isolation.

The group, which includes children, arrived from China on Jan. 29, taking chartered flights from Wuhan.

There have been 13 confirmed cases in the United States, including seven in California, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials.

More than 460 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Of those, 135 are from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

More in Home
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal January Sales Improve from December
January was a modest month-to-month gain, but was still the company's second-smallest yearly growth since December 2016.
Feb 6th, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Posts Flat Sales in Q4, 2019
Despite modest organic sales gains in Commercial & Industrial and Hand Tools, the figures reflected an industry-wide demand slowdown.
Feb 6th, 2020
Ptda Foundation
PTDA Funding Already at Nearly 60% of Goal
The funding supports PT WORK Force, the Foundation's initiative to empower PT/MC employers to boost their recruitment and retention efforts.
Feb 5th, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he rides a bicycle past Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.
Businesses Consider China Operations
A look at the status of plants in China that have been idled over virus concerns.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ep8 Mg15 X0 A Eq Bhz
Koch Industries Acquires Infor
Koch has been an investor in the software company since 2017.
Feb 5th, 2020
Skf E
SKF Notes Impact of Coronavirus
In China, which comprises one-sixth of SKF's sales, the company's seven factories there are shut down until at least Feb. 10.
Feb 4th, 2020
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington on Monday, Feb. 3 as it is prepared for President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Trump's Economy: Solid & Steady, But Vulnerable
Ahead of Trump's Tuesday night's State of the Union address, the economy has proved solid and durable, yet hasn't fulfilled many of his promises.
Feb 4th, 2020
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Q2 Sales Sink 14%, Takes Loss
The numbers reflected a considerable marketwide slowdown in demand for industrial products, while other supply chain factors also hindered sales.
Feb 4th, 2020
A volunteer stands in front of a Communist Party flag as he takes the temperature of a scooter driver at a roadside checkpoint in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province on Monday, Feb. 3.
Coronavirus Threatening China Importers
In order to meet deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say that Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15.
Feb 4th, 2020
Tofino Wideee
Tofino Lauches Cloud-Based MRO Purchasing Solution
Tofino Cloud provides instant access to distributor catalogs and punchout sites, ensuring end-users can always find and purchase their MRO supplies.
Feb 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1090431444
HD Supply to Pay $50M to End Fraud Suit
The settlement will end a 2017 class-action suit that claims the company misled shareholders about supply chain issues.
Feb 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1132660268
Market for Small Businesses Rebounds
Besides tariffs, small business sales have also been affected by rising minimum wages and uncertainty about the November elections.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia. Spending on US construction projects edged down a slight 0.2% in December 2019, closing out a year when total construction registered its first annual decline in eight years.
Dec. US Construction Spending Dips 0.2%
It was the first monthly drop since June, while total 2019 spending was a setback.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020