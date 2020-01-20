Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers, Home Remodelers

ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.

Joyce M. Rosenberg
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Recent economic indicators point to an easier time ahead for small manufacturers and companies in the home remodeling industry.

A decline in the home repair and remodeling market that began in the first quarter of 2019 is projected to end with the third quarter of this year, according to researchers at Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies. The center forecasts fourth-quarter spending on repairs and renovations will rise 1.5% from year-earlier levels.

Researchers consider several economic indicators in arriving at their forecasts, including sales of existing homes, new housing starts and sales of building materials. Homeowners tend to do renovations and repairs before or after buying or selling a home, even if they're buying a recently built home. And many companies that do home remodeling and repair are small businesses or general contractors who work solo.

Although new home sales have been weak — they fell 1.7% in November, according to the National Association of Realtors — builders are putting up more single-family homes. The Commerce Department reported housing starts rose 13.6% in November from a year earlier, and the number of building permits issued rose 11.1%.

Meanwhile, a monthly report from the Institute for Supply Management pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the official end of the Great Recession in June 2009. The ISM, a trade group for corporate purchasing executives, said its manufacturing index fell to 47 in December from 48.1 in November, a reading that indicates manufacturing is shrinking. However, the group, whose members include small businesses, said there are positive signs including higher prices.

“We've probably seen the worst of it behind us," said Tim Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.

Manufacturers have been hurt by a slowdown in economic growth around the world and a drop in demand in the US The Trump administration's tariffs on products from China and other countries has increased prices for raw materials and components and U.S. trading partners have retaliated, making it harder for American manufacturers to sell their products overseas.

More in Home
Ntma Secondary Tag Full Colora
NTMA Announces New President
Roger Atkins, a lifelong member of the National Tooling and Machining Association, takes over leadership of the group as it begins a new decade.
Jan 20th, 2020
Sandvik Walter
Sandvik May Close Germany Walter Plant
If closed, production at Walter's Frankfurt plant would be transferred to other units within Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Jan 20th, 2020
Osha Ere
OSHA Fines WI Valve Supplier $172K
OSHA has cited Milwaukee Valve Company for exposing employees to lead and copper dust and other hazards.
Jan 20th, 2020
Timken Sd
Timken Renovates AL Gear Repair Facility
The project includes an isolated assembly bay, the addition of a retractable paint booth and a large industrial parts washer.
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a carpenter works on a construction site in North Andover, MA.
Dec. US Housing Construction Jumps 16.9%
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand amid historically low unemployment.
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo, traders monitor stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange.
After 2019, CEOs Must Grow Profits Soon
Investors are likely to give CEOs another pass this upcoming earnings season — which didn't have the benefit of the first year of lower tax rates — but in 2020, companies will need to deliver more.
Jan 16th, 2020
I Stock 1189988879
Senate Overwhemingly Passes USCMA Deal
By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.
Jan 16th, 2020
Mm E18 Thumb2
Walmart Adds More Robots
They're outfitted with 15 cameras and simply roam the aisles looking for empty shelves.
Jan 16th, 2020
Emg Logo
Details Set for Evergreen Mktg's 2020 Rep Workshops
Find out the dates and locations for Evergreen Marketing's 2020 popular one-day workshops for independent and factory-direct sales reps.
Jan 16th, 2020
Pr Syn Dio Con Tio Rebrand 1
DDS Launches Rebranded Service Offerings
The e-commerce product content provider introduces SYNDICATION/io for manufacturers, CONTENT/io for distributors.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1055021000
Want to Sell on Amazon? Weigh the Pros, Cons
Amazon provides small businesses many benefits, but the costs can be hard for some to absorb.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1064235628
Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India
Bezos said that Amazon is going to use the funds to size, scale and global footprint to export $10 billion in goods made in India by 2025.
Jan 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hold the U.S. China Trade Agreement after signing it in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington.
US, China Deal Aims to Simmer Tensions
Trump and China's chief trade negotiator, Liu He, met at the White House Wednesday to sign the modest agreement.
Jan 15th, 2020
Distribution Internationala
Distribution Int'l Picks Unilog for E-Commerce
Insulation/MRO products supplier DI joins more than a handful of industrial distributors Unilog has launched new e-commerce sites for over the past two months.
Jan 15th, 2020