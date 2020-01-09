China's Economy Czar Going to Washington to Sign Trade Deal

Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday.

Associated Press
Jan 9th, 2020
Ap20009300933698
AP Photo

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy czar will visit Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal, the government said Thursday.

Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, had been expected to attend the signing but the Commerce Ministry’s statement was the first official confirmation.

Washington postponed planned tariff increases following the announcement of the “Phase 1” deal in October. But earlier punitive duties imposed by both sides on billions of dollars of each other’s goods stayed in place, dampening global trade and threatening to chill economic growth.

Liu will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday, said ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

Under the “Phase 1” deal, Beijing agreed to buy more American farm goods and Washington's chief negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, said it would make changes to respond to complaints about its industrial policies. Details have yet to be announced and Chinese officials have yet to confirm any regulatory changes or the size of purchases of American soybeans and other exports.

Both sides have soothed financial market jitters by announcing conciliatory steps including postponing planned tariff hikes. Beijing also has resumed purchases of soybeans, the biggest American export to China, and pork.

Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners complain Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. Washington is pressing China to roll back plans for state-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other industries that its trading partners say violate its market-opening commitments.

President Donald Trump announced last month he would sign the “Phase 1” agreement Jan. 15 and travel to Beijing after that to start the second stage of talks.

Trump hailed the interim agreement as a step toward ending the tariff war, but Beijing has been more measured in its public statements.

Economists say concluding a final settlement could take years. Potential hurdles include Chinese insistence that U.S. tariff hikes be canceled once an agreement takes effect. The Trump administration says some must remain in place to ensure Beijing carries out any promises it makes.

More in Home
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
1200px Sandvik svg Werw
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Usa Harness Opt Logo2
Optronics Acquires USA Harness
The move is the latest for Optronics in its business broadening beyond commercial vehicle lighting.
Jan 7th, 2020
City Electric 2
City Electric Supply Opens 500th US Store
CES has added 400 US stores in just under 20 years.
Jan 7th, 2020
Regal Beloit
Regal PT Products Migrate to New Website
Power transmission product content from three separate websites has been consolidated into one new, mobile-friendly Regal Beloit website.
Jan 7th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
Resizeimg
NA Tool Corp. Appoints Mfg. Director
Steve Mayse brings 35+ years of senior management expertise to the role at North American Tool.
Jan 6th, 2020
Qwret
Imperial Dade Acquires Wagner Supply Co.
With three Texas branches, Wagner Supply is a family-owned and operated distributor of janitorial and industrial products.
Jan 6th, 2020
15
WESCO Ups Bid for Anixter
The offer improves upon WESCO's previous offer submitted Dec. 26 and looks to outbid private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 3rd, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Allied
Allied Bearing Acquires Stephens-Harris
Based in Harahan, LA, Stephens-Harris Associates is an independent distributor of power transmission and conveyor equipment and services.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Ien Holiday Vid Thumb 2
Happy Holidays from Our Team to Yours
See you in January!
Dec 24th, 2019
Power Products Acquires King Innovation 47
ECM Industries Privately Acquired
New Berlin, WI-based ECM Industries is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets.
Dec 23rd, 2019