Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Sees Risk of Higher Prices and Higher Unemployment

“There’s just so much that we don’t know," Chair Jerome Powell said.

Christopher Rugaber
May 8, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Washington, May 7, 2025.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Washington, May 7, 2025.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday, brushing off President Donald Trump's demands to lower borrowing costs, and said that the risks of both higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen, an unusual combination that puts the central bank in a difficult spot.

The Fed kept its rate at 4.3% for the third straight meeting, after cutting it three times in a row at the end of last year. Many economists and Wall Street investors still expect the Fed will reduce rates this year, but the sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump have injected a tremendous amount of uncertainty into the U.S. economy and the central bank's policies.

During a press conference after the release of the policy statement, Chair Jerome Powell underscored that the tariffs have dampened consumer and business sentiment but have yet to noticeably harm the economy. At the moment, Powell said, there's too much uncertainty to say how the Fed should react to the duties.

"If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they're likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth, and a rise in unemployment," Powell said. The impacts could be temporary, or more persistent, he added.

"There's just so much that we don't know," he added. "We're in a good position to wait and see."

It is unusual for the Fed to face the risk of both higher prices and more unemployment. Typically, rising inflation occurs when consumers are spending freely and businesses, unable to meet all the resulting demand, raise their prices instead, as happened after the pandemic. Meanwhile, increasing unemployment occurs in a weaker economy, which usually slows spending and cools inflation.

A combination of both higher unemployment and steeper inflation is often referred to as "stagflation" and strikes fear in the hearts of central bankers, because it is hard for them to address both challenges. It last occurred on a sustained basis during the oil shocks and recessions of the 1970s.

Most economists say, however, that Trump's sweeping tariffs do pose the threat of stagflation. The import taxes could both lift inflation by making imported parts and finished goods more expensive, while also raising unemployment by causing companies to cut jobs as their costs rise.

The Fed's goals are to keep prices stable and maximize employment. Typically, when inflation rises, the Fed raises rates to slow borrowing and spending and cool inflation, while if layoffs rise, it would cut rates to spur more spending and growth.

At the beginning of the year, analysts and investors expected the Fed would reduce its key rate two or three times this year, as the inflation spike that followed the pandemic continued to cool. Some economists also think the Fed should cut in anticipation of slower growth and worsening unemployment from the tariffs. But Powell was adamant that with the economy in good shape for now, the Fed can stay on the sidelines.

Several months ago, many analysts also expected the economy would achieve a "soft landing," in which inflation would finally drop back to its target of 2%, while unemployment would stay low amid solid growth.

Yet on Wednesday Powell said that was less likely to be achieved.

"If the tariffs are ultimately put in place at those levels ... then we won't see further progress toward our goals," Powell said. "At least for the next, let's say, year, we would not be making progress toward those goals -- again, if that's the way the tariffs shake out."

Powell also said the Fed's next move will depend in part on which indicator worsens the most: inflation or unemployment.

"Depending on how things play out, it could include rate cuts, it could include us holding where we are, we just need to see how things play out before we make those decisions," he said.

Krishna Guha, an analyst at EvercoreISI, said the Fed's assessment of current conditions likely pushes back the timetable for a rate cut. "The combination of the two-sided risk assessment and the characterization of the economy as solid suggest the (Fed) is not looking to tee up a June cut at this juncture." Many economists think the Fed may not be ready to cut until September.

Trump announced sweeping tariffs against about 60 U.S. trading partners in April, then paused most of them for 90 days, with the exception of duties against China. The administration has subjected goods from China to a 145% tariff. The two sides are scheduled to hold their first high-level talks since Trump launched his trade war this weekend in Switzerland.

The central bank's caution could lead to more conflict between the Fed and the Trump administration. On Sunday, Trump again urged the Fed to cut rates in a television interview. Trump has backed off threats to try to fire Powell, but could reconsider if the economy stumbles in the coming months.

Asked at the press conference whether Trump's calls for lower rates has any influence on the Fed, Powell said, "(It) doesn't affect doing our job at all. We're always going to consider only the economic data, the outlook, the balance of risks, and that's it."

If the Fed were to cut rates, it could lower other borrowing costs, such as for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, though that is not guaranteed.

A big issue facing the Fed is how tariffs will impact inflation. Nearly all economists and Fed officials expect the import taxes will lift prices, but it's not clear by how much or for how long. Tariffs typically cause a one-time increase in prices, but not necessarily ongoing inflation.

For now, the U.S. economy is mostly in solid shape, and inflation has cooled considerably from its peak in 2022. Consumers are spending at a healthy pace, though some of that may reflect buying things like cars ahead of tariffs. Businesses are still adding workers at a steady pace, and unemployment is low.

Still, there are signs inflation will worsen in the coming months. Surveys of both manufacturing and services firms show that they are seeing higher prices from their suppliers. And a survey by the Federal Reserve's Dallas branch found that nearly 55% of manufacturing firms expect to pass on the impact of tariff increases to their customers.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 8, 2025
Shipping containers at the Guangzhou Port, China, April 17, 2025.
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Ahead of Trump Tariffs
May 7, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks with IMF Economic Counsellor and Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at International Monetary Fund headquarters, Washington, April 25, 2025.
Federal Reserve Likely to Defy Trump, Keep Rates Unchanged This Week
May 5, 2025
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, April 17, 2025.
Trump Says It's Biden's Economy, but Businesses and Economists Beg to Differ
May 2, 2025
Related Stories
Shipping containers at the Guangzhou Port, China, April 17, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Cranes work on stacks of containers at the Bangkok Port in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Trade Demands Go Beyond Tariffs to Target Perceived Unfair Practices
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks with IMF Economic Counsellor and Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at International Monetary Fund headquarters, Washington, April 25, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Likely to Defy Trump, Keep Rates Unchanged This Week
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 8, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks with IMF Economic Counsellor and Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at International Monetary Fund headquarters, Washington, April 25, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Likely to Defy Trump, Keep Rates Unchanged This Week
Fed officials have said they want to see how Trump's tariffs affect the economy before making any moves.
May 5, 2025
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, April 17, 2025.
Economy
Trump Says It's Biden's Economy, but Businesses and Economists Beg to Differ
Rarely have a new president's policies had such a sharp, immediate impact on the economy.
May 2, 2025
I Stock 2173029436
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Contracts in April
After two months of growth to start the year, the sector contracted for the second month in a row.
May 1, 2025
Shoppers move through a market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, April 21, 2025.
Economy
Inflation Cools, Spending Jumps as Americans Brace for Tariff Impact
The slowdown in inflation could be a temporary respite.
April 30, 2025
I Stock 2161871446
Economy
Trump's Tariffs Loom Over the Economy as Shipments from China Fall
Massive, unpredictable taxes on imports could mean emptier shelves and higher prices — perhaps within weeks.
April 30, 2025
Guangzhou Port, China, April 17, 2025.
Economy
Economy Shrinks 0.3% in Q1 as Trade Wars Disrupt Business
It's the first drop in three years.
April 30, 2025
A customer checks his shopping receipts while waiting in line at the food court at Costco store, Glendale, Calif., April 10, 2025.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Plummets to Covid-Era Low as Trade War Stokes Anxiety
Nearly one-third of consumers expect hiring to slow in the coming months.
April 29, 2025
Javid Moghaddasnia, director of customer engagement, discusses American Giant clothing at the company's showroom in San Francisco, April 17, 2025.
Economy
Most Americans Expect Higher Prices as a Result of Tariffs, Poll Finds
Many also fear the country is being steered into a recession.
April 29, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Why Trump's Call to Cut Interest Rates May Not Help Consumers
Even if the central bank gave in to the pressure, it wouldn't necessarily lead to lower borrowing costs.
April 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
Trump's Tariff Talk Makes Fragile World Economy Nervous
He says he's on a path to cut several new trade deals in a few weeks.
April 28, 2025
I Stock 2096850234
Economy
Metalformers' Predictions for Economic Activity Continue to Decline
Companies also anticipate a drop in incoming orders.
April 24, 2025
Trader Thomas McCauley on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 21, 2025.
Economy
Wall Street, Dollar Tumble as Investors Retreat Further from the U.S.
Uncertainty is striking the pillars of financial markets — and leading some to rethink the fundamentals.
April 22, 2025
Workers assemble the Zeekr 001 EV models at the Chinese automaker Zeekr assembly plant, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Wednesday, April 17, 2025.
Economy
U.S., Global Economic Outlook Worsens in Face of Trump's Tariffs, IMF Says
The organization raised its odds of a U.S. recession this year from 25% to about 40%.
April 22, 2025
A U.S. one dollar bill in Marple Township, Pa., March 13, 2023.
Economy
Strange Sell-Off in the Dollar Raises the Specter of Investors Losing Trust in the U.S.
The dollar has fallen 9% against a basket of currencies in the past three months — to its lowest level in three years.
April 18, 2025