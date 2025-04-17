Powell Says Federal Reserve Can Wait on Any Interest Rate Moves

"For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity," he told the Economic Club of Chicago.

Christopher Rugaber
Apr 17, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve can stay patient and wait to see how tariffs and other economic policies of the Trump administration play out before making any changes to interest rates, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"As that great Chicagoan Ferris Bueller once noted, 'Life moves pretty fast,'" Powell said in a speech to the Economic Club of Chicago. "For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity" on the impact of policy changes in areas such as immigration, taxation, regulation, and tariffs, Powell said.

The sharp volatility in financial markets since President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs April 2, only to put most of them on hold a week later, has led to speculation about whether the Fed would soon cut its key interest rate or take other steps to calm investors. Yet the Fed is unlikely to intervene unless there is a breakdown in the market for Treasury securities or other malfunctions, economists say.

Stocks fell further after Powell's remarks. The broad S&P 500 index dropped more than 2% in afternoon trading.

In his prepared remarks, Powell reiterated that the Trump administration's tariffs are "significantly larger than anticipated."

"The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth," he said.

Powell also said that the Fed could face threats to both of the mandates it's been given by Congress: To achieve maximum employment and maintain stable prices. Should both inflation and unemployment rise, that would be a "challenging scenario," he said, because the Fed would essentially have to choose whether to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, or cut them to spur growth and hiring.

"Our tool only does one of those two things at the same time," he said in a question-and-answer session.

Powell and many Fed officials have signaled previously that they are more concerned about tariffs pushing inflation higher than their potential hit to growth. That would mean that even if the economy weakened, the Fed might keep rates elevated to combat inflation.

Powell said the inflation from tariffs will likely be temporary, but "could also be more persistent," echoing a concern expressed by a majority of the Fed's 19-member interest rate-setting committee in the minutes of their meeting last month.

Yet some splits among the Fed's interest rate-setting committee have emerged. On Monday, Fed governor Christopher Waller said that he expects the impact of even a large increase in tariffs to be temporary, even if they are left in place for several years. At the same time, he also expects such large duties would weigh on the economy and even threaten a recession.

Should the economy slow sharply, even if inflation remained elevated, Waller said he would support cutting interest rates "sooner, and to a greater extent than I had previously thought."

But other Fed officials, including Neel Kashkari, president of the Fed's Minneapolis branch, have said they are more focused on fighting the effects of higher tariffs on inflation, suggesting they are less likely to support rate cuts anytime soon.

For now, most recent reports suggest the economy is in solid shape. Hiring has been solid and inflation cooled in March. Yet measures of consumer and business confidence have plunged, raising concerns among economists that spending and business investment could weaken.

Powell said he shared those concerns. He said that the increase in tariffs was so large and there is so much uncertainty surrounding the administration's next moves that it could cause companies to become more cautious about spending.

"These are very fundamental changes in long held ... policies in the United States," he said. "The Smoot-Hawley tariffs were actually not this large and they were 95 years ago. So there isn't a modern experience of how to think about this." The Smoot-Hawley tariff in 1930 has been blamed for worsening the Great Depression.

If the uncertainty persists, Powell said, "that would weigh on ... investment, just in general."

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif., April 16, 2025.
California Sues to Stop Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
April 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
Trump Hints at Moving to Fire Fed Chair
April 17, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Powell Says Federal Reserve Can Wait on Any Interest Rate Moves
April 17, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1205473486
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Down 9% in February
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif., April 16, 2025.
Economy
California Sues to Stop Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
Economy
Trump Hints at Moving to Fire Fed Chair
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
April 1, 2025
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif., April 16, 2025.
Economy
California Sues to Stop Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
The lawsuit challenges Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
April 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
Economy
Trump Hints at Moving to Fire Fed Chair
Trump's rash of tariffs have put the economy — and the Fed — in an increasingly perilous spot.
April 17, 2025
I Stock 1489993569
Economy
Manufacturing Machinery Orders Climb in February
Through the first two months of the year, orders were up nearly 9%.
April 16, 2025
The Treasury Department building, Washington, March 13, 2025, in.
Economy
Sell-Off of ‘Safe Haven’ Bonds Raises Fears that Confidence in America Is Fading
Normally, investors rush into Treasurys at a whiff of economic chaos.
April 15, 2025
Customers at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., April 3, 2025.
Economy
Trade War Sends Consumer Sentiment Plunging
The decline was "pervasive and unanimous."
April 14, 2025
The Federal Reserve, Washington, April 7, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Could Be in 'Difficult' Spot with Higher Prices, Slower Hiring
Several Fed officials said their business contacts were "already reporting increases in costs."
April 11, 2025
Unsold 2025 Cooper hardtops and Countryman utility vehicles at a Mini dealership, Feb. 9, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month as Price Pressures Eased
But ongoing trade wars have clouded the outlook.
April 11, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Economy
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
The back-and-forth rattled companies and shook confidence in U.S. leadership.
April 11, 2025
A shopper checks eggs at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Fell Last Month in Sign Prices Cooled Before Tariffs
March's inflation figure was the lowest since September.
April 10, 2025
An investor stands in front of stock price indices at a brokerage house, Hangzhou, China, April 7, 2025.
Economy
U.S., China Locked in a Faceoff Over Tariffs
No one wants to blink first.
April 10, 2025
Truck wait to load shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, April 9, 2025.
Economy
Trump Reverses Tariffs that Caused Market Meltdown, but Companies Remain Bewildered
The ever-changing trade war tactics have already done damage.
April 10, 2025
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., listens as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee, Washington, April 8, 2025.
Economy
Republicans Go Public with Growing Worries About Trump's Tariffs
"Who pays these high tariffs? It will be the consumer."
April 9, 2025
An electronic board displays Shanghai shares trading index in the Central Business District, Beijing, April 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
China Raises Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S. to 84%, Vows to 'Fight to the End'
Beijing also placed further restrictions on American companies' trade with Chinese businesses.
April 9, 2025
President Trump arrives at the White House on Marine One, April 6, 2025, Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Threatens More Tariffs on China as Global Markets Shudder
If implemented, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would reach a combined 104%.
April 8, 2025