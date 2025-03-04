ISM's February Manufacturing PMI at 50.3%

TEMPE, Ariz. — Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded for the second month in a row in February after 26 consecutive months of contraction, say the nation's supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The report was issued Monday by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee:

"The Manufacturing PMI registered 50.3 percent in February, 0.6 percentage point lower compared to the 50.9 percent recorded in January. The overall economy continued in expansion for the 58th month after one month of contraction in April 2020. (A Manufacturing PMI® above 42.3 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.) The New Orders Index dropped back into contraction territory after expanding for three months, registering 48.6 percent, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 55.1 percent recorded in January. The February reading of the Production Index (50.7 percent) is 1.8 percentage points lower than January's figure of 52.5 percent. The index expanded for the second month in a row after eight months in contraction. The Prices Index surged further into expansion (or 'increasing') territory, registering 62.4 percent, up 7.5 percentage points compared to the reading of 54.9 percent in January. The Backlog of Orders Index registered 46.8 percent, up 1.9 percentage points compared to the 44.9 percent recorded in January. The Employment Index registered 47.6 percent, down 2.7 percentage points from January's figure of 50.3 percent.





"The Supplier Deliveries Index indicated further slowing deliveries, registering 54.5 percent, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 50.9 percent recorded in January. (Supplier Deliveries is the only ISM Report On Business index that is inversed; a reading of above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, which is typical as the economy improves and customer demand increases.) The Inventories Index registered 49.9 percent, up 4 percentage points compared to January's reading of 45.9 percent.



"The New Export Orders Index reading of 51.4 percent is 1 percentage point lower than the reading of 52.4 percent registered in January. The Imports Index continued in expansion in February, registering 52.6 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher than January's reading of 51.1 percent.



"U.S. manufacturing activity expanded marginally for the second month in a row in February after 26 consecutive months of contraction. Demand weakened, while output stabilized and inputs, for the first time in several months, contributed to PMI growth. Indications that demand weakened include: the (1) New Orders Index dropped into contraction territory, (2) New Export Orders Index continued expanding, but at a slower rate, (3) Backlog of Orders Index continued in contraction, but moved upward, and (4) Customers' Inventories Index moved further into 'too low' territory. Output (measured by the Production and Employment indexes) was stable. Factory output marginally expanded compared to January, indicating that panelists' companies are being cautious about ramping up output in the face of economic headwinds. The Employment Index moved back into contraction, as panelists' companies continued to release workers. More companies cited 'attriting down' as the best process, with destaffing not as urgent as it was in the second half of 2024. Inputs — defined as supplier deliveries, inventories, prices and imports — revealed the first signs of supplier difficulties due to some pull-forward deliveries and discussions about who will pay for tariffs. Inventories recovered somewhat as a result.



"Demand eased, production stabilized, and destaffing continued as panelists' companies experience the first operational shock of the new administration's tariff policy. Prices growth accelerated due to tariffs, causing new order placement backlogs, supplier delivery stoppages and manufacturing inventory impacts. Although tariffs do not go into force until mid-March, spot commodity prices have already risen about 20 percent. Twenty-four percent of manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in February, down from 43 percent in January. The share of manufacturing sector GDP registering a composite PMI® calculation at or below 45 percent (a good barometer of overall manufacturing weakness) was 2 percent in February, a 6-percentage point improvement compared to the 8 percent reported in January. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Petroleum & Coal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Chemical Products; and Transportation Equipment) expanded in February, equaling the number in January."