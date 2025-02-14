U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Down 0.6% in 2024

December's orders were off by 4.3%.

Christopher Chidzik, AMT
Feb 14, 2025
I Stock 2182647793
iStock.com

McLEAN, Va. — Shipments of cutting tools, measured by the Cutting Tool Market Report compiled in a collaboration between AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute, totaled $179.5 million in December 2024.

Orders decreased 2% from November 2024 and were down 4.3% from December 2023. Shipments totaled $2.43 billion for 2024, down 0.6% from shipments made in 2023. The year-to-date growth rate declined every month in 2024 beginning in April.

“Our industry continued to feel the effects of a stagnated aerospace market as we ended 2024, and this sets us up for a rather uneven first and second quarter,” said Steve Boyer, president of USCTI. “Cutting tool markets still tended to perform better than other markets through the end of 2024 and start of 2025 but have noticeably softened. Adjusted lower outlooks for this year in the transportation, automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors will project a slower rebound.”

Alan Richter, editor-at-large of Cutting Tool Engineering, added, “With economic and market uncertainties, such as tariffs, supply chains, and inflation, coupled with ongoing and new geopolitical tensions swirling with the election of a new U.S. presidential administration, manufacturers that use cutting tools continued to decrease their tool consumption in December, albeit at a slower rate than November. However, more encouraging reasons for the slide include toolmakers developing cutters that last longer while running at higher machining parameters, productivity gains with automation and AI, and increased efficiency from implementing advanced, or ‘smart,’ technologies.”

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process, the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 12, 2025
I Stock 2172147883
Manufacturing Technology Orders Fall for Third Straight Year
February 13, 2025
An empty shelf of free range eggs is seen at a Safeway, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Seattle.
U.S. Inflation Worsened Last Month
February 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 11, 2025.
Fed Chair Says Bank Accounts 'Safe' Despite Teardown of Consumer Protection Agency
February 11, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 2172147883
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Fall for Third Straight Year
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 11, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Bank Accounts 'Safe' Despite Teardown of Consumer Protection Agency
A U.S. Army soldier looks at the wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025.
Economy
What Did U.S. Get in Deals to Pause Canada, Mexico Tariffs? Not Much
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 12, 2025
An empty shelf of free range eggs is seen at a Safeway, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Seattle.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Worsened Last Month
The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago.
February 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 11, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Bank Accounts 'Safe' Despite Teardown of Consumer Protection Agency
He also received little scrutiny from senators about the Fed's interest-rate policy.
February 11, 2025
In this May 9, 2019, file photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn., await shipment.
Economy
Trump Tariffs Rattle Small Business Owners Already Dealing with Tight Margins
"These tariffs are going to make everything we do considerably more expensive."
February 11, 2025
A U.S. Army soldier looks at the wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025.
Economy
What Did U.S. Get in Deals to Pause Canada, Mexico Tariffs? Not Much
The measures were either already in place or could have been achieved without ultimatums.
February 5, 2025
I Stock 1272230453
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Expands to Open the Year
The January index came in above 50% following more than two years of contraction.
February 3, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump Puts Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, Spurring Trade War
The moves set up a showdown in North America that could potentially sabotage economic growth.
February 3, 2025
Young shoppers look over a row of large-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse, Denver, Dec. 19, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grows a Solid 2.3% in Q4
For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8%.
January 30, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025.
Economy
Fed Hold Rates Steady, Sees Inflation as 'Elevated'
Officials also called the job market "solid" and said the unemployment rate has "stabilized at a low level in recent months."
January 30, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Universal tariffs against Canada and Mexico could risk more inflation and an economic slowdown.
January 28, 2025
President Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025.
Economy
Economic Forces that Could Shape the First Year of Trump's Presidency
Whipping inflation is easier said than done.
January 28, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Expected to Stand Pat on Rates This Week
Policymakers have said the pace of rate cuts will slow — and some believe that few are needed at all.
January 27, 2025
People shop for Black Friday deals at a Walmart store in Rochester, New York, Nov. 29, 2024.
Economy
Trump, Who Pledged Cheaper Prices and Lower Interest Rates, Faces a Transformed Economy
The surprising resilience of the economy may keep borrowing costs higher.
January 24, 2025
I Stock 1315447616
Economy
Metalformers Begin New Year with Optimism
Just 11% anticipated a drop in economic activity in the coming weeks.
January 23, 2025
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif.
Economy
More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits Last Week
GM, Boeing, Cargill and Stellantis all announced layoffs late in 2024.
January 23, 2025