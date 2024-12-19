NetPlus Distributors Expect Strong Finish to 2024

About two-thirds of respondents expect to report full-year growth.

NetPlus Alliance
Dec 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7 65a1a5ce497fe 66f32080b0010

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance distributor members are optimistic about full-year sales for 2024 and anticipate continued growth in 2025, according to the latest NetPlus Alliance Industry Outlook, a quarterly report based on a survey of NetPlus members.    

The NetPlus Alliance Industry Outlook tracks business results and trends in the industrial and contractor supply markets. The latest quarterly survey was completed in October 2024, and the outlook was based on third-quarter results of 2024.

About two-thirds of respondents anticipate growth in 2024. The majority of NetPlus distributors forecast 2025 sales will outperform those in 2024 largely due to election results, branch expansion, and increased customer activity. 

For the quarter, distributors’ purchases from NetPlus suppliers were up 10%. 

“The true strength of NetPlus lies in its members," said Jennifer Murphy, president and CEO of NetPlus Alliance. "I am incredibly proud of their vision, resilience, and unwavering commitment to growth. Many have been actively investing in their teams and operations to ensure a successful year ahead. I’m excited for all that 2025 will bring.”

I Stock 1315444945
Metalformers End the Year with Optimism, Although Shipping Levels Fall
December 19, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024.
Fed Again Cuts Key Rate but Envisions Fewer Reductions Next Year
December 19, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the DealBook Summit in New York, Dec. 4, 2024.
With Inflation Pressures Still Elevated, Federal Reserve Is Likely to Slow its Rate Cuts
December 17, 2024
