October Cutting Tool Orders Down Slightly Year-Over-Year

Year-to-date orders remain up, but the market has "slowed significantly" in recent months.

Christopher Chidzik, AMT
Dec 11, 2024
I Stock 2172147883
iStock.com

McLEAN, Va. — Shipments of cutting tools, measured by the Cutting Tool Market Report compiled in a collaboration between AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology and the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI), totaled $212.5 million in October 2024.

Orders increased 12.6% from September 2024 but were down 0.2% from October 2023. Year-to-date shipments totaled $2.07 billion, up 0.6% from shipments made between January and October of 2023.

The year-to-date growth rate has declined every month since April 2024.

“Orders for cutting tools in the United States have slowed significantly as we approach the final months of 2024,” said Steve Boyer, president of USCTI. “Four of the last five months have seen lower numbers compared to the same period last year. Several factors have contributed to this decline, including uncertainty in the political landscape, work stoppages at major cutting tool users, and ongoing challenges with high interest rates. However, there is some optimism for the future, with upcoming projects in large industries planned for 2025 and a modest decrease in interest rates already observed.”

Steve Stokey, executive vice president and owner of Allied Machine and Engineering, said, “The data indicates what most of us realize, and that is the economy continues to be soft. The economic forecasts show we are at the bottom of the curve, and better times are ahead. The upturn cannot come soon enough.”

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process, the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

