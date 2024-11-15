Powell Says Fed Will Likely Cut Rates Cautiously Given Persistent Inflation Pressures

The Fed chair said inflation is edging closer to the central bank's target but "is not there yet."

Christopher Rugaber
Nov 15, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, left, speaks to the Dallas Regional Chamber, Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, Nov. 14, 2024.
AP Photo/LM Otero

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Federal Reserve will likely cut its key interest rate slowly and deliberately in the coming months, in part because inflation has shown signs of persistence and the Fed's officials want to see where it heads next.

Powell, speaking in Dallas, said that inflation is edging closer to the central bank's 2% target, "but it is not there yet."

At the same time, he said, the economy is strong, and the policymakers can take time to monitor the path of inflation.

"The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates," the Fed chair said. "The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully."

Economists expect the Fed to announce another quarter-point rate cut in December, after a quarter-point reduction last week and half-point cut in September.

But the Fed's steps after that are much less clear. In September, the central bank's officials collectively signaled that they envisioned cutting their key rate four times in 2025. Wall Street traders, though, now expect just two rate reductions, according to futures pricing tracked by CME FedWatch. And after Powell's cautious remarks Thursday, traders estimated the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in December at just below 59%, down from 83% a day earlier.

The Fed's benchmark interest rate tends to influence borrowing rates across the economy, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. Other factors, though, can also push up longer-term rates, notably expectations for inflation and economic growth.

For example, Donald Trump's presidential election victory has sent yields on Treasury securities higher. It is a sign that investors expect faster growth next year as well as potentially larger budget deficits and even higher inflation should Trump impose widespread tariffs and mass deportations of migrants as he has promised.

In his remarks Thursday, Powell suggested that inflation may remain stuck somewhat above the Fed's target in the coming months. But he reiterated that inflation should eventually decline further, "albeit on a sometimes bumpy path."

Under questioning, Powell also explained why he considers the Fed's role as an independent federal agency to be crucial to its ability to fight inflation. During his first term, Trump threatened to try to fire Powell for not cutting interest rates. And during this year's election campaign, Trump asserted that as president, he should have a "say" on the Fed's rate policies.

Powell said Thursday that the Fed's independence from political concerns has made the public confident that the policymakers will keep inflation low over time. That confidence, in turn, has helped reduce inflation after it had spiked in the wake of the pandemic. When consumers and businesses expect inflation to slow, they act in ways that help hold it down — by, for example, not demanding high cost-of-living raises.

"The public," Powell said, "believed that we would get inflation down, that we would restore price stability. And that's ultimately the key to it."

Powell declined to comment on other political topics, including the potential impacts of Trump's proposals to impose sweeping tariffs and implement mass deport

Other Fed officials have also recently expressed uncertainty about how much more they can cut rates, given the economy's steady growth and the apparent stickiness of inflation.

As measured by the central bank's preferred inflation gauge, so-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, have been stuck in the high 2% range for five months.

On Wednesday, Lorie Logan, president of the Fed's Dallas branch, said it was not clear how much more the Fed should cut its key short-term rate.

"If we cut too far ... inflation could reaccelerate and the (Fed) could need to reverse direction," Logan said. "I believe it's best to proceed with caution."

November 12, 2024
Adriana Kugler during a hearing on her nomination to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, June 21, 2023, Washington.
Top Fed Official Defends Central Bank's Independence
November 14, 2024
A grocery store shelf in Chicago, Sept. 19, 2024.
U.S. Inflation Up Slightly Last Month
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1427721969
Manufacturing Technology Orders Jump as IMTS Returns
November 12, 2024
A grocery store shelf in Chicago, Sept. 19, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Up Slightly Last Month
Price increases might be leveling off after slowing to their lowest pace since 2021.
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1427721969
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Jump as IMTS Returns
Orders were up nearly 15% compared to September 2023.
November 12, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 7, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Cuts its Key Interest Rate
Inflation now barely exceeds the central bank’s 2% target.
November 8, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Sept. 18, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Set to Cut Rates Again
But the central bank faces a hazy post-election outlook.
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1069360792
Economy
Manufacturing Index Shows Contraction in October
The overall economy continued in expansion for the 54th consecutive month.
November 1, 2024
A woman shops at a fashion boutique decorated with Halloween in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Economy
Key Manufacturing Index in China Turns Positive After Months of Contraction
It was the first improvement after five straight months of decline.
October 31, 2024
A shopper checks out at a Target in Glenview, Ill., Oct. 27, 2024.
Economy
Closely Watched Inflation Gauge Falls to Lowest Level Since Early 2021
Prices rose just 2.1% in September from a year earlier.
October 31, 2024
Power lines in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Solid 2.8% Pace Last Quarter
Consumer spending drove growth despite the weight of still-high interest rates.
October 30, 2024
I Stock 1481447504
Economy
Metalformers’ Outlook Dims; Lower Shipping Levels Reported
Companies are are approaching the next three months with "increased caution."
October 30, 2024
A sale sign stands outside a home in the east Washington Park neighborhood of Denver, Oct. 17, 2024.
Economy
Home Sales Fall to Weakest Pace in Nearly 14 Years
Existing home sales were down 1% last month compared to August.
October 29, 2024
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, right, during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, Washington, Oct. 24, 2024.
Economy
IMF Chief Warns that World Risks Falling into Slow-Growth Rut
The IMF forecasts that the global economy will expand this year at an “anemic'' 3.2%.
October 25, 2024
The 'OOCL United Kingdom' container vessel anchored at the 'Jade Weserport' terminal, Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022.
Economy
WTO Slightly Raises Goods Trade Forecast
But the global trade body is wary of "rising geopolitical tensions and increased economic policy uncertainty."
October 23, 2024
Workers refurbish an overhead pedestrian bridge, Shanghai, Oct. 9, 2024.
Economy
Global Fight Against High Inflation 'Almost Won,' IMF Says
The organization predicts that worldwide inflation will cool from 6.7% last year to 5.8% this year — and to 4.3% in 2025.
October 23, 2024
I Stock 1406716247
Economy
How Distributors Can Prepare for $100-per-Barrel Oil
Distributors can't control the oil market — but they can control how they prepare for its inevitable fluctuations.
October 21, 2024