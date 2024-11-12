Manufacturing Technology Orders Jump as IMTS Returns

Orders were up nearly 15% compared to September 2023.

Christopher Chidzik, AMT
Nov 12, 2024
I Stock 1427721969
iStock.com/Vito Palmisano

McLEAN, Va. — Orders of manufacturing technology, measured by the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, totaled $450.6 million in September 2024.

These orders for metalworking machinery increased 24% from August 2024 and increased 14.6% over September 2023 orders. Year-to-date orders reached $3.35 billion, a decline of 7.7% compared to the first three quarters of 2023.

Orders in September 2024 were at the highest level of the year and 5.1% above an average September. While this may be a good sign for an industry looking to find bottom after nearly three years of decline, the optimism comes with a major caveat, as orders were 9.1% lower than in an average IMTS September. Orders tend to peak for the year in September of even years, when IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the largest manufacturing trade show in the Western Hemisphere, is held in Chicago. However, this year’s lower-than-average order level may be due to many show attendees planning for longer investment timelines.

  • Contract machine shops, the largest customer segment for manufacturing technology orders, increased their orders to the highest level since March 2023. These job shops are a major bellwether for the wider industry, as sudden demand from this segment indicates that OEMs are increasing orders from them to meet additional needs on capacity. This demand, if it remains elevated, would typically lead to later investments across customer industries.

  • The aerospace sector pulled back orders by nearly a third from August 2023. This comes as no surprise because the Boeing machinist strike caused major disruptions to the industry’s output beginning in the latter half of September 2024. Since the strike lasted for the entirety of October 2024, we can expect a similar drop-off in orders in next month’s report. Throughout the strike, new orders from airlines continued to roll in, and with the strike ending in November, the industry is positioned to finish the year with additional investments should capacity utilization quickly return to its pre-strike level.

  • Orders from the automotive sector have lagged for most of 2024. This changed in September, when manufacturers of automotive transmissions increased orders to their highest level since August 2023. This investment is not surprising, as automakers have been reassessing their outlook for the electric vehicle market throughout much of the year.

Through most of 2024, manufacturers hesitated to invest in manufacturing technology due to concerns over heightened interest rates and November’s U.S. presidential election. In September, the Federal Reserve cut rates after a year of its “higher for longer” monetary strategy to reduce inflation. We may not see the effects of this development until the October 2024 data is released; and the effects of a further rate cut, as well as the effects of the presidential election, may not be seen until the November data is released.

While these political and economic events may prove consequential to buying decisions, another major factor that could spur additional investment in the remaining few months of 2024 is the next step in the phase-out of the bonus depreciation allowance from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017. While investments in capital equipment are subject to 60% additional depreciation in 2024, that bonus will decrease to 40% in 2025. As the gap in orders between 2023 and 2024 have narrowed over the last two months, the reduction in headwinds puts the manufacturing technology industry in position to end the year strong.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
November 12, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 7, 2024.
Federal Reserve Cuts its Key Interest Rate
November 8, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Sept. 18, 2024.
Federal Reserve Set to Cut Rates Again
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1069360792
Manufacturing Index Shows Contraction in October
November 1, 2024
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 7, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Cuts its Key Interest Rate
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Sept. 18, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Set to Cut Rates Again
I Stock 1069360792
Economy
Manufacturing Index Shows Contraction in October
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
November 12, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Sept. 18, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Set to Cut Rates Again
But the central bank faces a hazy post-election outlook.
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1069360792
Economy
Manufacturing Index Shows Contraction in October
The overall economy continued in expansion for the 54th consecutive month.
November 1, 2024
A woman shops at a fashion boutique decorated with Halloween in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Economy
Key Manufacturing Index in China Turns Positive After Months of Contraction
It was the first improvement after five straight months of decline.
October 31, 2024
A shopper checks out at a Target in Glenview, Ill., Oct. 27, 2024.
Economy
Closely Watched Inflation Gauge Falls to Lowest Level Since Early 2021
Prices rose just 2.1% in September from a year earlier.
October 31, 2024
Power lines in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Solid 2.8% Pace Last Quarter
Consumer spending drove growth despite the weight of still-high interest rates.
October 30, 2024
I Stock 1481447504
Economy
Metalformers’ Outlook Dims; Lower Shipping Levels Reported
Companies are are approaching the next three months with "increased caution."
October 30, 2024
A sale sign stands outside a home in the east Washington Park neighborhood of Denver, Oct. 17, 2024.
Economy
Home Sales Fall to Weakest Pace in Nearly 14 Years
Existing home sales were down 1% last month compared to August.
October 29, 2024
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, right, during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, Washington, Oct. 24, 2024.
Economy
IMF Chief Warns that World Risks Falling into Slow-Growth Rut
The IMF forecasts that the global economy will expand this year at an “anemic'' 3.2%.
October 25, 2024
The 'OOCL United Kingdom' container vessel anchored at the 'Jade Weserport' terminal, Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022.
Economy
WTO Slightly Raises Goods Trade Forecast
But the global trade body is wary of "rising geopolitical tensions and increased economic policy uncertainty."
October 23, 2024
Workers refurbish an overhead pedestrian bridge, Shanghai, Oct. 9, 2024.
Economy
Global Fight Against High Inflation 'Almost Won,' IMF Says
The organization predicts that worldwide inflation will cool from 6.7% last year to 5.8% this year — and to 4.3% in 2025.
October 23, 2024
I Stock 1406716247
Economy
How Distributors Can Prepare for $100-per-Barrel Oil
Distributors can't control the oil market — but they can control how they prepare for its inevitable fluctuations.
October 21, 2024
Former President Donald Trump speaks along the southern border in Sierra Vista, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2024.
Economy
Trump's Economic Plans Would Worsen Inflation, Experts Say
Huge tariffs, sweeping deportations and changes to the Fed's interest rate policies would likely send prices surging.
October 18, 2024
I Stock 899494454
Economy
August U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Down 4.5%
Year-to-date shipments were up slightly over 2023's pace.
October 17, 2024
I Stock 175949079
Economy
August Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 12%
Year-to-date orders, meanwhile, were down by nearly the same margin.
October 15, 2024