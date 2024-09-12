Manufacturing Technology Orders Look to Rebound as IMTS Returns, Rate Cuts Loom

Orders in July were off by nearly 8%.

Christopher Chidzik, AMT
Sep 12, 2024
McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Feb. 2024.
McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Feb. 2024.
iStock.com/Joe Hendrickson

McLEAN, Va. — Orders of manufacturing technology, measured by the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, totaled $321.7 million in July 2024.

Orders declined 19.3% from June 2024 and declined 7.8% compared to July 2023. Year-to-date orders reached $2.53 billion, a decline of 10.5% from the first seven months of 2023.

July is typically one of the slower months of the year for manufacturing technology orders. Despite that, July 2024 is 3.8% above the pre-2020 average for the month. Cancellations were the highest since July 2023, and the ratio of cancellations to new orders remained above the historical average in all but two months of this year. Despite these mixed messages, there are signs that the industry may be at the beginning of the anticipated rebound. While the value of orders declined from June to July 2024, the number of units ordered in July 2024 increased by 1.9% over June 2024.

Contract machine shops, the largest customer of manufacturing technology, outperformed the market for the first time in several months. The value of manufacturing technology orders contracted less than 5%, while the number of units ordered increased nearly 10% from June to July. This indicates that shops are beginning to expand capacity in anticipation of their customers placing additional orders for parts.

Conversely, medical equipment manufacturers increased the value of their orders from June to July 2024 while decreasing the number of units. With a manufacturing process that requires high precision, traceability, and customization, the medical industry typically places orders for more sophisticated machinery. Some estimates predict this industry will grow by 50% between now and 2029, so this sector is poised to become a reliable customer of manufacturing technology.

Orders from manufacturers of electrical generation and distribution equipment were flat from June to July 2024. However, because July was a down month, they comprised a larger share of the total orders. This sector has pulled back orders from their peak in early 2023 but remain on an upward trend. Increased power demand from data centers as well as a larger focus on grid modernization has made this a very important sector for manufacturing technology.

After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and the weak August jobs report, a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting is all but certain, according to market reactions. Assuming the Fed has managed to guide the economy to a soft landing, predicting how machine tool orders will react is difficult due to the lack of historical examples of soft landings – especially compared to the many examples of recessions. Still, with the anticipated rate cut expected to begin alleviating some concerns of households and businesses, renewed demand up and down the supply chain may be on the doorstep as manufacturers converge on Chicago.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2024
The showroom of a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024.
U.S. Inflation Reaches 3-Year Low
September 12, 2024
People gather near an electronic display of an American flag in Times Square, New York, Aug. 9, 2024.
Inflation-Adjusted Incomes Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels
September 11, 2024
Construction workers at a residential building site in Chicago, Aug. 29, 2024.
Sluggish Jobs Report Clears Way for Fed to Cut Rates
September 9, 2024
Related Stories
The showroom of a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Reaches 3-Year Low
People gather near an electronic display of an American flag in Times Square, New York, Aug. 9, 2024.
Economy
Inflation-Adjusted Incomes Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Construction workers at a residential building site in Chicago, Aug. 29, 2024.
Economy
Sluggish Jobs Report Clears Way for Fed to Cut Rates
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2024
People gather near an electronic display of an American flag in Times Square, New York, Aug. 9, 2024.
Economy
Inflation-Adjusted Incomes Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Median household income, adjusted for inflation, rose 4% in 2023.
September 11, 2024
Construction workers at a residential building site in Chicago, Aug. 29, 2024.
Economy
Sluggish Jobs Report Clears Way for Fed to Cut Rates
The unemployment rate ticked down from its highest level in nearly three years.
September 9, 2024
A person in a line at a job fair in Sunrise, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024.
Economy
You Aren't Likely to Lose a Job in the U.S. — but You May Find it Harder to Land One
The American labor market, red-hot for the past few years, has cooled.
September 6, 2024
I Stock 604353828
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Contracts for Fifth Consecutive Month
The index rose compared to the previous month but still reflected slower manufacturing activity.
September 3, 2024
A woman buys eggs at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024.
Economy
The Fed Welcomes a 'Soft Landing' — Even if Many Americans Don't Feel Like Cheering
Consumer sentiment is slowly rising, but surveys still show complaints about elevated prices.
September 3, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Economy
Labor Market Continues to Defy Elevated Interest Rates
Jobless claims came in below analysts expectations.
August 30, 2024
People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing as Rate Cuts Near
The figures underscore that inflation is steadily fading after three painful years.
August 30, 2024
A construction worker maneuvers a lift outside a commercial building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth for Last Quarter Revised Up to a Solid 3% Annual Rate
The pace was fueled by strong consumer spending and business investment.
August 29, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem, center, and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey pose for a photo at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Jackson Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says 'The Time Has Come' to Begin Reducing Interest Rates
The central bank is widely expected to announce a quarter-point cut in its benchmark rate when it meets in mid-September.
August 23, 2024
Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle, July 15, 2024.
Economy
U.S.'s Spring 12-Month Hiring Totals Revised Down
The economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than were originally reported.
August 22, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy
Powell May Hint at How Fast — and How Far — the Fed Could Cut Rates
The Federal Reserve chair is set to address an annual conference of central bankers this week.
August 20, 2024
A prospective buyer looks over a 2025 Cooper S hardtop at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 22, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly Amid Political Shifts
The survey's director expects the index to bounce with changing poll results as the election nears.
August 19, 2024
I Stock 1726904004
Economy
Trump Campaign Backs Presidential 'Say' on Fed's Interest Rate Policy
Politicians, economists warn, would likely push to keep rates low to juice the economy — at the risk of igniting inflation.
August 14, 2024
I Stock 512725838
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in June
The $402 million in orders was off 1.6% compared to the same month of 2023.
August 12, 2024