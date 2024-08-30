Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing as Rate Cuts Near

The figures underscore that inflation is steadily fading after three painful years.

Christopher Rugaber
Aug 30, 2024
People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024.
People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024.
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation measure closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, extending a trend of cooling price increases that clears the way for the Fed to start cutting its key interest rate next month for the first time in 4 1/2 years.

Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the Commerce Department said Friday, up a tick from the previous month’s 0.1% increase. Compared with a year earlier, inflation was unchanged at 2.5%. That's just modestly above the Fed's 2% target level.

The slowdown in inflation could upend former President Donald Trump's efforts to saddle Vice President Kamala Harris with blame for rising prices. Still, despite the near-end of high inflation, many Americans remain unhappy with today's sharply higher average prices for such necessities as gas, food and housing compared with their pre-pandemic levels.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation rose 0.2% from June to July, the same as in the previous month. Measured from a year earlier, core prices increased 2.6%, also unchanged from the previous year. Economists closely watch core prices, which typically provide a better read of future inflation trends.

Friday’s figures underscore that inflation is steadily fading in the United States after three painful years of surging prices hammered many families’ finances. According to the measure reported Friday, inflation peaked at 7.1% in June 2022, the highest in four decades, before steadily dropping.

In a high-profile speech last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell attributed the inflation surge that erupted in 2021 to a “collision” of reduced supply stemming from the pandemic’s disruptions with a jump in demand as consumers ramped up spending, drawing on savings juiced by federal stimulus checks.

With price increases now cooling, Powell also said last week that “the time has come” to begin lowering the Fed’s key interest rate. Economists expect a cut of at least a quarter-point cut in the rate, now at 5.3%, at the Fed’s next meeting Sept. 17-18. With inflation coming under control, Powell indicated that the central bank is now increasingly focused on preventing any worsening of the job market. The unemployment rate has risen for four straight months.

Reductions in the Fed’s benchmark interest rate should, over time, reduce borrowing costs for a range of consumer and business loans, including mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

“The end of the Fed’s inflation fight is coming into view,” Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide, an insurance and financial services provider, wrote in a research note. “The further cooling of inflation could give the Fed leeway to be more aggressive with rate declines at coming meetings.”

Friday's report also showed that healthy consumer spending continues to power the U.S. economy. Americans stepped up their spending by a vigorous 0.5% from June to July, up from 0.3% the previous month.

And incomes rose 0.3%, faster than in the previous month. Yet with spending up more than income, consumers' savings fell, the report said. The savings rate dropped to just 2.9%, the lowest level since the early months of the pandemic.

Ayers said the decline in savings suggests that consumers will have to pull back on spending soon, potentially slowing economic growth in the coming months.

The Fed tends to favor the inflation gauge that the government issued Friday — the personal consumption expenditures price index — over the better-known consumer price index. The PCE index tries to account for changes in how people shop when inflation jumps. It can capture, for example, when consumers switch from pricier national brands to cheaper store brands.

In general, the PCE index tends to show a lower inflation rate than CPI. In part, that’s because rents, which have been high, carry double the weight in the CPI that they do in the index released Friday.

At the same time, the economy is still expanding at a healthy pace. On Thursday, the government revised its estimate of growth in the April-June quarter to an annual rate of 3%, up from 2.8%.

Latest in Economy
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Labor Market Continues to Defy Elevated Interest Rates
August 30, 2024
People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024.
Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing as Rate Cuts Near
August 30, 2024
A construction worker maneuvers a lift outside a commercial building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
U.S. Economic Growth for Last Quarter Revised Up to a Solid 3% Annual Rate
August 29, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem, center, and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey pose for a photo at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Jackson Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2024.
Fed Chair Says 'The Time Has Come' to Begin Reducing Interest Rates
August 23, 2024
Related Stories
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Economy
Labor Market Continues to Defy Elevated Interest Rates
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem, center, and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey pose for a photo at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Jackson Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says 'The Time Has Come' to Begin Reducing Interest Rates
Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle, July 15, 2024.
Economy
U.S.'s Spring 12-Month Hiring Totals Revised Down
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy
Powell May Hint at How Fast — and How Far — the Fed Could Cut Rates
More in Economy
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Economy
Labor Market Continues to Defy Elevated Interest Rates
Jobless claims came in below analysts expectations.
August 30, 2024
A construction worker maneuvers a lift outside a commercial building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth for Last Quarter Revised Up to a Solid 3% Annual Rate
The pace was fueled by strong consumer spending and business investment.
August 29, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem, center, and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey pose for a photo at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Jackson Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says 'The Time Has Come' to Begin Reducing Interest Rates
The central bank is widely expected to announce a quarter-point cut in its benchmark rate when it meets in mid-September.
August 23, 2024
Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle, July 15, 2024.
Economy
U.S.'s Spring 12-Month Hiring Totals Revised Down
The economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than were originally reported.
August 22, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy
Powell May Hint at How Fast — and How Far — the Fed Could Cut Rates
The Federal Reserve chair is set to address an annual conference of central bankers this week.
August 20, 2024
A prospective buyer looks over a 2025 Cooper S hardtop at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 22, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly Amid Political Shifts
The survey's director expects the index to bounce with changing poll results as the election nears.
August 19, 2024
I Stock 1726904004
Economy
Trump Campaign Backs Presidential 'Say' on Fed's Interest Rate Policy
Politicians, economists warn, would likely push to keep rates low to juice the economy — at the risk of igniting inflation.
August 14, 2024
I Stock 512725838
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in June
The $402 million in orders was off 1.6% compared to the same month of 2023.
August 12, 2024
Packages of cheese at a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
Americans' Refusal to Keep Paying Higher Prices May Be Dealing Final Blow to Inflation Spike
Some of the nation's largest companies say their customers are increasingly seeking cheaper alternatives.
August 12, 2024
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
Economy
Calm Returns to Wall Street After Stocks' Worst Drop in Nearly 2 Years
Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several big U.S. companies helped drive the market.
August 7, 2024
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
Amid market turmoil, economists now expect the Fed to cut its rates much faster than they thought just a week ago.
August 6, 2024
A construction worker carries scaffolding parts, Boston, March 14, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Hiring Down Sharply, Stoking Recession Fears
Employers added just 114,000 jobs in July — 35% fewer than expected.
August 5, 2024
I Stock 166162671
Economy
Manufacturing Index Declines in July
Last month's PMI of 46.8% was 1.7 percentage points below June levels.
August 2, 2024
A linesman works on power lines in Phoenix, July 12, 2024.
Economy
Paychecks Grew More Slowly This Spring
The numbers signal that inflation may keep cooling.
August 2, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says September Rate Cut 'On the Table'
But the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a 23-year high.
August 1, 2024