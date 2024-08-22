U.S.'s Spring 12-Month Hiring Totals Revised Down

The economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than were originally reported.

Aug 22, 2024
Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle, July 15, 2024.
Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle, July 15, 2024.
Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs from April 2023 through March this year than were originally reported, the government said Wednesday. The revised total adds to evidence that the job market has been steadily slowing and likely reinforces the Federal Reserve's plan to start cutting interest rates soon.

The Labor Department estimated that job growth averaged 174,000 a month in the year that ended in March — a drop of 68,000 a month from the 242,000 that were initially reported. The revisions released Wednesday were preliminary, with final numbers to be issued in February next year.

The downgraded estimate follows a jobs report for July that was much worse than expected, leading many economists to suggest that the Fed had waited too long to begin cutting interest rates to support the economy. The unemployment rate rose for the fourth straight month, to a still-low 4.3%, and employers added just 114,000 jobs.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023 to fight inflation, which hit a four-decade high more than two years ago. Year-over-year inflation has since plummeted — from 9.1% in June 2022 to 2.9%, clearing the way for the Fed to begin cutting rates when it next meets in mid-September.

The revised hiring estimates released Wednesday are intended to better account for companies that are either being created or going out of business.

"This doesn't challenge the idea we're still in an expansion, but it does signal we should expect monthly job growth to be more muted and put extra pressure on the Fed to cut rates,'' said Robert Frick, economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union.

In the revisions, new professional and business services jobs — a broad category that includes managers and technical workers — were reduced by 358,000 in the 12 months that ended in March. Leisure and hospitality employers — including hotels and restaurants — added 150,000 fewer than first reported.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 7, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Powell May Hint at How Fast — and How Far — the Fed Could Cut Rates
August 20, 2024
A prospective buyer looks over a 2025 Cooper S hardtop at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 22, 2024.
Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly Amid Political Shifts
August 19, 2024
I Stock 1726904004
Trump Campaign Backs Presidential 'Say' on Fed's Interest Rate Policy
August 14, 2024
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy
Powell May Hint at How Fast — and How Far — the Fed Could Cut Rates
A prospective buyer looks over a 2025 Cooper S hardtop at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 22, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly Amid Political Shifts
I Stock 1726904004
Economy
Trump Campaign Backs Presidential 'Say' on Fed's Interest Rate Policy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 7, 2024
A prospective buyer looks over a 2025 Cooper S hardtop at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 22, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly Amid Political Shifts
The survey's director expects the index to bounce with changing poll results as the election nears.
August 19, 2024
I Stock 1726904004
Economy
Trump Campaign Backs Presidential 'Say' on Fed's Interest Rate Policy
Politicians, economists warn, would likely push to keep rates low to juice the economy — at the risk of igniting inflation.
August 14, 2024
I Stock 512725838
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in June
The $402 million in orders was off 1.6% compared to the same month of 2023.
August 12, 2024
Packages of cheese at a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
Americans' Refusal to Keep Paying Higher Prices May Be Dealing Final Blow to Inflation Spike
Some of the nation's largest companies say their customers are increasingly seeking cheaper alternatives.
August 12, 2024
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
Economy
Calm Returns to Wall Street After Stocks' Worst Drop in Nearly 2 Years
Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several big U.S. companies helped drive the market.
August 7, 2024
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
Amid market turmoil, economists now expect the Fed to cut its rates much faster than they thought just a week ago.
August 6, 2024
A construction worker carries scaffolding parts, Boston, March 14, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Hiring Down Sharply, Stoking Recession Fears
Employers added just 114,000 jobs in July — 35% fewer than expected.
August 5, 2024
I Stock 166162671
Economy
Manufacturing Index Declines in July
Last month's PMI of 46.8% was 1.7 percentage points below June levels.
August 2, 2024
A linesman works on power lines in Phoenix, July 12, 2024.
Economy
Paychecks Grew More Slowly This Spring
The numbers signal that inflation may keep cooling.
August 2, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says September Rate Cut 'On the Table'
But the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a 23-year high.
August 1, 2024
Customer Dan Inks, right, shops at University Bicycles in Boulder, Colo.
Economy
Consumers Feeling More Confident as Expectations of Future Improve
Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity — and is closely watched by economists.
July 30, 2024
The Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 16, 2020.
Economy
Federal Reserve Edges Closer to Rate Cuts
The question will soon be: how fast?
July 30, 2024
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools
The numbers add to the likelihood of a September interest rate cut.
July 26, 2024
Amazon employees load packages at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Increased Last Quarter
Consumers and businesses drove growth despite the pressure of continually high interest rates.
July 26, 2024