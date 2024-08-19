Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly Amid Political Shifts

The survey's director expects the index to bounce with changing poll results as the election nears.

Paul Wiseman
Aug 19, 2024
A prospective buyer looks over a 2025 Cooper S hardtop at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 22, 2024.
A prospective buyer looks over a 2025 Cooper S hardtop at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., July 22, 2024.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge in optimism by Democrats over the prospects of Vice President Kamala Harris lifted U.S. consumer sentiment slightly this month.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index edged up to 67.8 after coming in at 66.4 in July. Americans' expectations for the future rose, while their assessment of current economic conditions sank slightly.

The spirits of Democrats and political independents rose. Republicans' sentiment fell. The survey found that 41% of consumers considered Harris the better candidate for the economy, versus the 38% who chose Republican nominee Donald Trump. Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and gave way to Harris, Trump held an advantage on the issue.

Joanne Hsu, the university's director of consumer surveys, said she expects the index to bounce with changing poll results as the election nears. Consumers on both sides of the partisan divide say their economic outlook "depends on who's going to win the election,'' she said.

The Michigan index has rebounded after bottoming out at 50 in June 2022 when inflation hit a four-decade high. But it remains well below healthy levels. Before COVID-19 hit the economy in early 2020 — causing a recession followed by an unexpectedly strong recovery that unleashed inflation — the Michigan index regularly registered in the 90s and occasionally crossed 100.

"Consumers are still pretty glum overall by historical standards, but sentiment is on an improving trend,'' said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.

Economists watch measures of Americans' spirits to gauge whether they're in the mood to shop, important because their spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

Since inflation struck more than three years ago, Americans have been feeling grumpy. As the November presidential election approaches, many blamed President Biden for higher prices.

Despite their sour mood, American consumers have kept spending anyway. Largely because of that, the economy grew at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from April through June. Their spending has continued into the current quarter: The Commerce Department reported Thursday that retail sales climbed 1% from June to July, biggest jump since January 2023 on strong sales at electronics shops, supermarkets and auto dealerships.

The Federal Reserve responded to inflation's resurgence by raising its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, lifting it to a 23-year high. Inflation has cooled markedly since peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. By last month, it was down to 2.9%, edging closer to the Fed's 2% target.

The central bank is now widely expected to begin cutting rates at its next meeting in September.

The Michigan survey shows that consumers' expectations for future inflation have come down — though Americans remain frustrated that prices are still nearly 20% higher than they were when inflation picked up in early 2021. For the second straight month, consumers said in August that they expect prices to be 2.9% higher in one year. In mid-2022, as inflation roared, they expected prices to climb 5.3% over the next 12 months.

Their expectations are important because they can drive behavior. If you think something is going to be a lot more expensive in the future, you are more likely to buy it now, and that spending can drive prices higher. "If inflation expectations are high, that can be a self-fulfilling prophesy,'' Hsu said. "Policymakers do not want to see that.'' So the Fed's inflation fighters welcome signs that consumers foresee more modest price increases going forward.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 7, 2024
I Stock 1726904004
Trump Campaign Backs Presidential 'Say' on Fed's Interest Rate Policy
August 14, 2024
I Stock 512725838
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in June
August 12, 2024
Packages of cheese at a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Americans' Refusal to Keep Paying Higher Prices May Be Dealing Final Blow to Inflation Spike
August 12, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1726904004
Economy
Trump Campaign Backs Presidential 'Say' on Fed's Interest Rate Policy
I Stock 512725838
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in June
Packages of cheese at a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
Americans' Refusal to Keep Paying Higher Prices May Be Dealing Final Blow to Inflation Spike
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 7, 2024
I Stock 512725838
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in June
The $402 million in orders was off 1.6% compared to the same month of 2023.
August 12, 2024
Packages of cheese at a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
Americans' Refusal to Keep Paying Higher Prices May Be Dealing Final Blow to Inflation Spike
Some of the nation's largest companies say their customers are increasingly seeking cheaper alternatives.
August 12, 2024
Specialist Patrick King, left, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 6, 2024.
Economy
Calm Returns to Wall Street After Stocks' Worst Drop in Nearly 2 Years
Stronger-than-expected profit reports from several big U.S. companies helped drive the market.
August 7, 2024
A worker organizes bicycles at a Walmart Superstore, Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Fed's High Rates Spur Fear of Slowdown, but Recession Signals Have so Far Proved Wrong
Amid market turmoil, economists now expect the Fed to cut its rates much faster than they thought just a week ago.
August 6, 2024
A construction worker carries scaffolding parts, Boston, March 14, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Hiring Down Sharply, Stoking Recession Fears
Employers added just 114,000 jobs in July — 35% fewer than expected.
August 5, 2024
I Stock 166162671
Economy
Manufacturing Index Declines in July
Last month's PMI of 46.8% was 1.7 percentage points below June levels.
August 2, 2024
A linesman works on power lines in Phoenix, July 12, 2024.
Economy
Paychecks Grew More Slowly This Spring
The numbers signal that inflation may keep cooling.
August 2, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says September Rate Cut 'On the Table'
But the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a 23-year high.
August 1, 2024
Customer Dan Inks, right, shops at University Bicycles in Boulder, Colo.
Economy
Consumers Feeling More Confident as Expectations of Future Improve
Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity — and is closely watched by economists.
July 30, 2024
The Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 16, 2020.
Economy
Federal Reserve Edges Closer to Rate Cuts
The question will soon be: how fast?
July 30, 2024
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Economy
Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools
The numbers add to the likelihood of a September interest rate cut.
July 26, 2024
Amazon employees load packages at Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Increased Last Quarter
Consumers and businesses drove growth despite the pressure of continually high interest rates.
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1904148178
Economy
Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Falling Shipping Levels
More than 60% of surveyed companies anticipate no change in economic activity in the coming months.
July 25, 2024
I Stock 482361158
Economy
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
Sales were down about 36% compared to the same period a year earlier.
July 22, 2024